Rudy Fontanari and members of his family owe the Ute Water Conservancy District more than half a million dollars for work it was forced to do after the Mesa County family interfered with one of the utility’s easements, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

In a precedent-setting case, a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that a district court can order the recovery of relocation costs of a water pipeline because there is nothing in law that forbids it.