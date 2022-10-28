Rudy Fontanari and members of his family owe the Ute Water Conservancy District more than half a million dollars for work it was forced to do after the Mesa County family interfered with one of the utility’s easements, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a precedent-setting case, a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that a district court can order the recovery of relocation costs of a water pipeline because there is nothing in law that forbids it.
The case, which dates back to 2014, began when the Fontanaris added 12 feet to the depth of an underground pipeline for which the water district had an easement on land the family owns near Grand Mesa, preventing the utility from accessing it.
After attempts to settle the matter failed, the utility built a new pipeline that went around two lots owned by the Fontanaris, and then sued the family to recover its costs. At trial in 2015, the district court ruled in favor of the utility, awarding it $557,790.
The Fontanaris appealed, saying that because the utility built the new pipeline, it had abandoned the easement through their property, making recovery of relocation costs moot because the court had already dismissed a separate utility request for declaratory damages on its easement rights.
But the appeals court ruled that because the lower court had determined the utility had not abandoned its easement, which it has held since 1980, the recovery award was justified.
“The Fontanari defendants’ mootness argument fails to acknowledge that the court’s ruling on the breach of contract claim, and not the relocation of the pipeline alone, mooted Ute Water’s declaratory judgment claim,” Judge Lino Lipinsky wrote in the ruling, which was joined by judges Michael Berger and Robert Hawthorne.
“It defies logic to suggest that a ruling on a claim retroactively moots that very claim because the ruling resolved the parties’ dispute,” Lipinsky wrote. “Under the Fontanari defendants’ reasoning, a court’s resolution of a claim could never stand because such ruling would retroactively moot the claim and make it nonjusticiable.”
The Fontanaris also tried to argue that, under such circumstances, a utility can only recover damages for “injunctive, declaratory and restorative relief” for unreasonable interference with an easement.
While the appeal court agreed with that argument, it still ruled that the lower court was within its authority to award relocation expenses. The lower court ruled that there is no precedent that says it may award relocation costs, but there also is no precedent saying it can’t.
“While the Fontanari defendants’ cited authorities describe the types of remedies a court may grant for unreasonable interference with an easement, they do not address the types of damages a court cannot award,” Lipinsky wrote. “Indeed, none of the cited authorities, nor any other authority of which we are aware, holds that a court cannot award relocation damages under the circumstances presented in this case.”
All this began back in 2014 when the Fontanaris expanded a residence pad on a parcel they owned, and developed a private road to accommodate heavy equipment to and from a rock quarry the family operates nearby. In so doing, the family further buried the pipeline, which had been in place since 1981, preventing access to it, the court said in its ruling.
The water utility didn’t discover the alterations until after it was complete. “The alterations prevented Ute Water from safely and timely accessing the pipeline for routine maintenance or emergency repairs,” Lipinsky wrote.
The conservancy district provides water to more than 80,000 customers in the Grand Valley.
The case, which was overseen by now retired Jefferson County District Judge Jane Tidball, names Rudolph Fontanari, Ethel C. Fontanari, Rudolph Fontanari Jr. and the Ethel Carol Fontanari Revocable Trust.
This isn’t the first time the Fontanaris have been in the news.
In 2019, Rudy Fontanari had been fined and had the permit to his rock quarry suspended by the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety after its inspectors discovered he was running water through his mine, saying his permit to operate expressly prevents him from using water.
That water eventually started to run down the walls of De Beque Canyon, causing rock slides onto Interstate 70 near the Cameo exit. The Colorado Department of Transportation spent about $1.3 million repairing that damage and installing fencing to capture falling rocks.
Last month, Fontanari entered into a settlement agreement with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board to restore his permit, but on the condition he remove all irrigation pipes and seed pipeline ditches and irrigation furrows.
In 2014, Fontanari was under fire for using one of his dump trucks to block a county-maintained road — Rapid Creek Road — claiming that one of his neighbors was illegally mining off that road.
In 2005, Fontanari was found by Mesa County Code Enforcement to be operating his rock quarry without a conditional use permit. The county approved one for him a year later.