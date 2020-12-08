Conservation groups on Tuesday filed an appeal of a state district court judge’s October ruling that the groups say allows for the roughly 2,000-acre expansion of Colowyo coal mine in northwest Colorado.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club are challenging a state regulatory decision that they said in a news release omits “the majority of particulate emissions from the mine in its air permit calculations, allowing the mine expansion to qualify for a weaker, less protective minor source air permit.”
In October, Judge Michael O’Hara III in Moffat County stood by the state Air Pollution Control Division’s decision in the matter.
The Colowyo Mine northeast of Meeker is owned by a subsidiary of Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. Tri-State also operates and co-owns the Craig Station coal-fired power plant near Craig, which the mine helps supply. The mine employs 205 people.
According to O’Hara’s ruling, the mine has two active mining areas, and one, known as South Taylor, is nearly depleted. Tri-State is looking to expand into what it calls the Collom area to keep the mine operating.
Colowyo is a surface mine. The conservation groups says its expansion has the potential to emit air pollution above the major source permit threshold of 250 tons per year, meaning that the state regulators must require it to go through a major-source permitting process under a provision of the federal Clean Air Act.
The Air Pollution Control Division decided that it should make its permitting decision based on potential emissions only from the coal preparation and processing plant, also known as the coal crusher, rather than from the entire mine. O’Hara found that the division’s action is reasonable, consistent with the Clean Air Act and “not contrary to the plain language of Colorado’s Air Pollution Act.”
In making its decision, the division relied on guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency and a federal court ruling out of North Dakota involving another coal mine.
Tri-State has intervened in the Colorado case. Tri-State spokesman Mark Stutz said about the conservation groups’ decision to appeal, “We are disappointed that these groups have decided to continue this effort, but we are confident in our legal position.”
Anna McDevitt with the Sierra Club said in the groups’ news release. “All of the emissions from the expanded surface mine and the coal crusher should be counted to determine the necessary controls. To do otherwise is to turn a blind eye to significant air emissions that harm human health and our planet.”
Stutz said the mine “makes a significant economic contribution in northwest Colorado” and is needed for the continued operations at Craig Station.
The power plant has three generating units. Tri-State and other utilities co-own Units 1 and 2, which are scheduled to shut down by the end of 2025 and in late 2028 respectively as the utilities work to shift toward more use of renewable energy and address regional-haze concerns. Tri-State solely owns Unit 3 and has proposed closing it by the end of 2029, but the state Air Quality Control Commission recently moved to require its closure a year earlier.
Colowyo and a second Craig-area mine, Trapper, supply the power plant. The plant’s eventual shutdown is expected to result in the closure of Trapper, and possibly Colowyo, cumulatively resulting in the loss of hundreds of power-plant and mining jobs.