David Lesh, the self-styled bad boy of a skiwear company, has lost an appeal of his conviction for illegally riding a snowmobile at Keystone Resort and unauthorized use of national forest for business purposes.
Lesh’s attorneys have indicated they will appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals.
Lesh was convicted in October 2021 after a bench trial in Grand Junction by U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon Gallagher. Lesh was sentenced to perform 160 hours of useful public service and fined $5,000 on each count for a total of $10,000. He faced a possible sentence of up to six months in jail on the counts.
Lesh appealed the decision after cycling through a couple of attorneys and then aligning with the Washington, D.C.-based New Civil Liberties Alliance. Judge Daniel Domenico of the U.S. District Court in Grand Junction upheld the conviction.
The case grabbed national attention because Lesh posted photos of himself allegedly defecating in the stunningly spectacular Maroon Lake southwest of Aspen and balancing on a log in Glenwood Canyon’s Hanging Lake. Those photos played into Lesh’s trial but he was never cited for illegal entry of the lakes because federal prosecutors were convinced the images were photoshopped.
“Classlessness is within the bound of the First Amendment, so none of these posts was itself the subject of criminal charges,” Domenico wrote in his March 10 order upholding the conviction. “The conduct that appeared to be depicted in them, however, was.”
Lesh’s decisions to post images of the infractions and comments for a podcast and in a feature article in The New Yorker ultimately led to his legal demise in both the trial and the appeal decision.
“Because Mr. Lesh’s legal arguments are misplaced and the evidence at trial was sufficient to convict him, the convictions are affirmed,” Domenico wrote.
The federal government charged Lesh with one petty offense for riding his snowmobile in a terrain park at Keystone in April 2020 when the ski area was closed after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Lesh posted photos of a snowmobiler in the terrain park on his Instagram account and bragged about the activity. Later in 2020, he posted the photos of himself allegedly standing in the protected lakes, which are off limits to people.
“On January 11, 2021, The New Yorker published a profile of Mr. Lesh that quoted him saying that the illegality of his photographed behavior increased his sales and that he wanted the Government to charge him for the violations,” Domenico’s order noted. Lesh is the owner of a Colorado-based ski wear business that thrives on bad-boy marketing.
The feds initially charged Lesh with entering Maroon and Hanging lakes, but then they dropped that charge and substituted it with the petty offense for conducting work activity on federal lands without authorization.
Lesh raised four issues in his appeal. “He argues that the Government failed to present evidence sufficient to prove either violation, that Judge Gallagher erred in permitting the Government to introduce The New Yorker article, that admitting evidence of the Hanging Lake and Maroon Lake posts unfairly prejudiced him, and that he was deprived of his right to a jury trial,” Domenico wrote. The appeal judge noted that he was obligated by law to view all evidence in the light most favorable to the conviction.
Domenico ruled that case law has established that the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial does not apply when a defendant is charged with a petty offense.
Regarding the sufficiency of the evidence, Lesh contended the federal government didn’t present evidence in trial that established he was the person on the snowmobile. Clothing and equipment made identification impossible.
But Domenico ruled that concluding that the rider was Lesh was not “unreasonable” due to the evidence. Lesh’s acknowledgement in the magazine article that the pictures were “of him” added to the weight of the evidence, the judge ruled.
Lesh further argued that riding a snowmobile wasn’t a work activity, but Domenico found that it served as marketing for his outdoor apparel company so it could be considered work-related.
One of the more interesting battles within Lesh’s broader war with the government was his claim that he had a First Amendment right to doctor photos and post them to social media “for artistic purposes, to stir up controversy, or for no reason at all.” Lesh’s conviction, his attorneys argued, could lead to artists, social influencers, advertisers and others to face criminal charges for publicizing provocative material.
The judge’s order said, “While Mr. Lesh is right that the First Amendment protects his ability to ‘depict a violation of a USFS regulation,’ his right to freedom of expression does not immunize him from criminal liability for the underlying conduct that he is depicting.”
Lesh attorney Jenin Yunes couldn’t be reached for comment on Monday. She filed a notice with the U.S. District Court in Grand Junction on March 15 that she would appeal the case to the next highest level, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, in Denver.
Lesh first raised eyebrows in the Aspen-area when he was charged with riding his snowmobile in a closed section of Independence Pass in July 2019. He reached a plea deal with the feds over that incident.