David Lesh enters U.S. District Court in Grand Junction in August of last year.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

David Lesh, the self-styled bad boy of a skiwear company, has lost an appeal of his conviction for illegally riding a snowmobile at Keystone Resort and unauthorized use of national forest for business purposes.

Lesh’s attorneys have indicated they will appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

