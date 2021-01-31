The Colorado Court of Appeals has yet again weighed in on how district judges and prosecutors should handle a new law aimed at minimizing people held behind bars, but it ultimately will be up to the Colorado Supreme Court to settle the matter.
For the third time in as many months, the appellate court ruled on provisions of the Prison Population Reduction and Management Act approved by the Colorado Legislature during last year’s session, specifically over whether it can be applied retroactively and how to charge defendants sentenced to community corrections facilities.
Starting with a precedent-setting case from Mesa County last November, the court ruled that convicted felons who remove an electronic monitoring device without authorization cannot be charged with felony escape under the new law if the incident occurred before that law went into effect but they weren’t fully adjudicated for it. Instead, those defendants should face a new misdemeanor count of unauthorized absence, as called for in the new law, the court said.
Then, last month, the court ruled in another Mesa County case that an inmate held in community corrections who failed to return when required, also could not be charged with escape, ruling that the new law redefined what escape means.
Earlier this week, in another case out of Larimer County, the appeals court went further, saying that the law can be applied retroactively, but district court judges don’t have the authority to replace a felony escape charge with the lesser misdemeanor count.
For prosecutors, that’s a problem. They don’t believe it’s legal to charge someone with the new crime of unauthorized absence in incidents that occurred before March 6, 2020, when the new law went into effect, said Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. “The new law didn’t just change sentencing, it created a whole new crime,” he said. “We can’t charge defendants for a crime that didn’t exist at the time.”
The sentencing difference between the two charges is substantial. Felony escape comes with a maximum term of 12 years in a state prison, while the misdemeanor charge has a maximum punishment of no more than six months in a county jail.
“As enacted, the statute now provides that a person serving a direct sentence to community corrections is ‘not in custody or confinement for purposes of’ the statute,” Appellate Judge Diana Terry wrote in this week’s ruling, citing the decision in the first Mesa County case. “Leaving and failing to return to a community corrections facility is no longer an escape. Instead, such conduct is now an unauthorized absence.”
At the time, lawmakers approved the overall law as part of a package of new provisions designed to free up overcrowded jails and prisons.
But because that new law didn’t specify a start date, court precedent allows judges to apply it retroactively, Rubinstein said, adding that he doesn’t believe the Legislature will attempt to alter it.
This week’s overall ruling was supported by two other judges on the appeals court, but for different reasons. In a concurring opinion, Appellate Judge David Richman, questioned whether the change in the law now allows defendants who absconded from community corrections before the law went into effect but not yet adjudicated to get off scott free.
The other judge who reviewed the case, retired Supreme Court Justice Alex J. Martinez, said in a partially dissenting opinion that while he agreed the law could be applied retroactively, he disagreed that judges couldn’t replace a felony escape charge with the misdemeanor, saying unauthorized absence really is a subset of escape.
“In my view, to the extent that the majority reasons that the district court should dismiss the escape charge, it is inconsistent to hold that the district court may not amend the charge because separation of powers generally prohibits both dismissing and amending charges,” Martinez wrote. “However, despite this general prohibition, there are many circumstances in which the district court may dismiss or alter charges.”
These three cases are among a handful of other similar cases that may go the Supreme Court, which has the ultimate responsibility of settling the matter.