A Grand Junction man convicted of sexually abusing two children multiple times a week over several years will continue to serve his 142-year prison sentence, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
John Frank Martinez Jr., 65, was initially charged with 54 counts of sexual abuse on a child, some of which were dismissed during his preliminary hearing, and others he was later acquitted on.
Still, a jury found Martinez guilty on nine counts of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, and six counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse. The jury also found several sentencing enhancers on several of the charges.
According to court records, the abuse of the children — a boy and a girl — started when they were 5 and 6 years old and continued until they were 12 and 13.
In his appeal, Martinez’s court-appointed attorneys argued that District Judge Valerie Robison erred when she allowed evidence of “other crimes, wrongs or acts” allegedly committed by Martinez, such as domestic violence and physical and mental abuse that led the children to delay reporting the sexual abuse.
During trial, Martinez’s counsel objected to each piece of that evidence, arguing that they weren’t linked to the sex assault charges, fear of any retaliation to the children wasn’t consistent and any acts witnessed by neighbors were too prejudicial.
A three-judge panel of the court, however, disagreed, saying there are exceptions in court rules that allow such evidence.
“We agree with the court’s reasoning in deciding that issue,” Judge Jerry Jones wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Stephanie Dunn and Katherine Lum.
“The evidence was highly relevant to explain (the children’s) delayed disclosure,” Jones added. “Though there was some potential for unfair prejudice, we aren’t persuaded that the possibility of such prejudice substantially outweighed the probative value of the evidence.”
Martinez currently is serving his prison sentence at the Bent County Correctional Facility.