A self-described “ganja minister” who tried to argue that his conviction for growing marijuana plants with an intent to distribute was invalid on religious grounds didn’t stand up with the Colorado Court of Appeals.
In a precedent-setting decision, a three-judge panel of the court unanimously ruled Thursday that Mesa County resident Aaron Torline’s claim that he was growing pot for religious purposes doesn’t excuse its illegality despite his religious beliefs.
As a result, his conviction in Mesa County District Court in 2016 was upheld.
“Torline is an ordained minister with the Hawaii Cannabis Ministry, an organization professing the belief that the cannabis plant is a gift from God and can aid in the experience of spirituality,” the ruling says, paraphrasing the defense offered by Torline’s court-appointed attorney during the case.
“The ministry incorporates cannabis into its religious practices, including its prayers, rituals and sacraments,” the opinion reads. “It has registered members, a hierarchy, a system of beliefs and holy days. As a ‘ganja minister,’ Torline provides marijuana to members of his congregation, which numbers approximately thirty people in Grand Junction.”
During trial, Torline’s attorney offered that as an “affirmative defense,” saying that the judge in the case, Chief District Judge Brian Flynn, should instruct the jury that the charges against him were in violation of Free Exercise Clauses of both the U.S. and Colorado Constitutions.
Flynn refused to do so, causing Torline to waive his right to a jury trial and leaving Flynn to adjudicate him, convicting him as charged.
The case began in July 2016 when Mesa County law enforcement saw Torline and another person walking in and out of a garage loading trash bags into a bed of a pickup truck.
As part of their investigation, the officers later discovered a growing operation in the garage of 115 plants that produced about 2 ounces of marijuana per plant.
In its opinion, the appellate judges said they didn’t reject Torline’s arguments lightly, saying that religious protections are serious ones.
Still, the court said that doesn’t always apply to how one exercises those beliefs, particularly if they fly in the face of reasonable regulations that apply to everyone.
“In other words, while the protection for religious belief and the profession of that belief is absolute, the protection for religious conduct is not,” Judge Anthony Navarro wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Ted C. Tow and Lino S. Lipinsky. “The Supreme Court rejected that argument, holding that neutral laws of general applicability do not offend the Free Exercise Clause even when they have an incidental effect on religious practices.”
The court said it isn’t the first jurisdiction to reject challenges to marijuana convictions from other cannabis ministry members, adding that Colorado law is friendlier than most states when it comes to marijuana use.
Despite marijuana legalization for recreational use, the state has a right to regulate how it is used, the court said.
“In sum, the incorporation of marijuana and marijuana concentrate into religious rituals is subject to regulation on equal terms with secular use,” Navarro wrote. “Colorado law does not penalize such conduct because of its religious character. The Free Exercise Clause does not excuse people and organizations from complying with (marijuana laws).”