Appeals court upholds $550,000 judgment to Ute Water

Rudy Fontanari and members of his family owe the Ute Water Conservancy District more than half a million dollars for work it was forced to do after the Mesa County family interfered with one of the utility’s easements, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

In a precedent-setting case, a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that a district court can order the recovery of relocation costs of a water pipeline because there is nothing in law that forbids it.

FILE - It cost taxpayers about $1.3 million to fix fallen and weakened rocks and install fencing along a stretch of De Beque Canyon south of Interstate 70, after irrigation water from Western Slope Flagstone Quarry damaged the canyon walls and the roadway in early July of 2019.
Rudy Fontanari road dispute

FILE - Rudy Fontanari, in gray coat, who blocked the road with a dump truck and another truck, talks with state patrolmen and other neighbors who were affected by the blocked road.

