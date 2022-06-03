In this file photo from 2012, searchers scan the area around Wells Gulch east of U.S. Highway 50 between Delta and Montrose. Authorities confirmed human remains were found and later identified them as belonging to Paige Birgfeld.
Convicted murderer Lester Ralph Jones will see part of his conviction vacated, but it won’t impact his sentence of life without the possibility of parole, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
Jones, 71, was convicted in 2017 of felony murder, second-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in the killing of 34-year-old Paige Birgfeld, a single mother of three who was reported missing in July 2007 a few days before her burned out car was found in a parking lot near where Jones worked.
The case took years to investigate before initial charges were filed against Jones, whose first murder trial ended in a mistrial.
While a three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld his murder convictions, it concluded that the lesser kidnapping charge had to be merged with the felony murder charge because it was an underlying offense.
“Jones contends, the people concede and we agree that Jones’ convictions for second degree kidnapping and felony murder must merge,” Judge Craig R. Welling wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Jerry Jones and Christina Gomez. “This is so because proving felony murder required the prosecutor to prove the underlying felony, second degree kidnapping. Thus, the lesser offense contained only elements that are also included in the elements of the greater offense.”
The case took more time to solve, in part, after investigators found that Birgfeld led a second life as a call girl, which widened the number of suspects who could have been involved in the crime.
While Jones was identified early on as a suspect, charges against him weren’t filed until 2014, two years after Birgfeld’s remains were discovered partially buried in a gulch in Delta County.
In his appeal, Jones’ attorneys tried to argue that the court erred on numerous aspects of the trial, including insufficiency of evidence, admitting evidence of past acts by Jones, failing to suppress certain evidence and a specific analogy used by prosecutors in describing reasonable doubt.
The court denied them all.
“We recognize that the first time that Jones was tried, the jury was unable to reach a verdict,” Welling wrote in the opinion. “But that doesn’t mean the evidence wasn’t overwhelming.”
Jones currently is serving his sentence at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Canon City.