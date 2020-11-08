So far, nearly 600 Coloradans with a wide array of backgrounds and political leanings, including many recognizable residents, have applied to be on one of the two state commissions that are to draw new congressional and legislative district lines next year.
While the bulk of the applicants are ordinary voters with limited or no political experience, others are leaders in their communities.
Among the applicants from this area include Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster and Mesa County Deputy District Attorney Kraig Hamit.
The two commissions, created under Amendments Y and Z approved by voters in 2018, are to have 12 members each, and are to be evenly split between Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
Half of the members for each commission are to come from a pool of 1,050 applicants who must apply, as the 600 have. For the other half, two additional unaffiliated voters are to be selected from that pool, while elected leaders on both sides of the political aisle will chose the last four.
Their task won’t be an easy one.
Congressional redistricting and legislative reapportionment are highly political endeavors done every 10 years, after the U.S. Census reports population shifts across the nation.
That job becomes even harder when a state’s population grows to such a level that it earns an additional seat in Congress, as Colorado is expected to do next year.
For the applicants to qualify, they must show they have the background to be analytical, impartial and are willing to promote consensus.
“Being truly impartial is a very difficult quality,” Damaso Alcantara, a Fruita Republican, wrote in his application to be on the Congressional Redistricting Commission.
“It entails being open minded, educated, level headed, honest and someone who has experienced both sides of any issue and is able to remove any biases that would affect the overall greater good of one’s community,” added Alcantara, who said he was a Democrat until switching parties in 1996. “It requires someone to be willing to study and understand all sides of an issue.”
Until the amendments created the two commissions, the Colorado Legislature tried to draw the map for congressional districts itself, but because of highly political bickering over the lines each time they did so in the past several decades, the matter always ended up in court.
To resolve that when it came to House and Senate district lines, the state created a special panel to do the same for legislative boundaries. While that resulted in a lot less politicalization, it still was a messy undertaking because its members were chosen by elected lawmakers and the state’s chief justice.
To make matters worse, whichever party was in power always had the upper hand in picking those members, oftentimes resulting in panels that leaned to the political left or right.
Not anymore.
“My observation is that, as either party had been successful in packing the opposite party into ultra-safe districts, with safe districts for their party, this has intensified the partisan divide,” Foster wrote in his application.
And Foster would know.
Before taking the reins of CMU in 2004, he was the executive director of the Colorado Commission on Higher Education, getting appointed to that Cabinet-level job by then GOP Gov. Bill Owens. Before that, Foster served more than eight years in the Colorado House as a Republican representing Mesa County, the last three as majority leader.
“Competitive districts result in legislators more willing to compromise and find common ground,” he wrote. “I have spent my entire professional life advocating for an equal seat at the table for Western Colorado, and I believe I will bring a great deal of knowledge, perspective and a proven record of consensus building to the commission.”
Some of the applicants have applied for both panels — by law, chosen members can only serve on one or the other — while others have opted for just one. Foster is applying to be on the Colorado Reapportionment Commission, the panel that is to redraw legislative lines.
Like Foster, Hamit wrote that he, too, has the wherewithal to redraw those legislation boundaries.
“My job as a district attorney is to create agreement between people by presenting them with facts,” he wrote. “My job also requires a fairness and impartiality for the effective and efficient administration of the justice system.”
While Foster and Hamit are Republicans, there are plenty of Democrats and unaffiliated voters who have applied as well.
The list includes several from the region, such as Fruita resident Daniel Harper.
“I think our current two-party system is a great hindrance to progress,” wrote Harper, an unaffiliated voter. “Gerrymandering is disgusting and should be stopped. This is a major part of the current partisan problem we are facing in the world. I wish the parties would fade and new political coalitions could emerge.”
Others were worried that the Western Slope won’t adequately be represented, an unnecessary concern since the two amendments that created the panels require that at least one person on each panel be from Western Colorado.
“Rural Coloradoan (sic) counties are voiceless,” wrote Republican William Thomas of Mack.
“It is important that the Western Slope of Colorado has a voice in any decisions that are considered,” added Maria Keenan, a Fruitvale Democrat. “I feel very strongly that every county, which includes Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Mesa, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel, La Plata and Gunnison counties, are represented.”
The non-partisan staff of the Colorado Legislature is overseeing the application process, and still is taking applications for the two panels until Tuesday.
After than, a panel of three retired state judges, no more than two of which can share the same party affiliation, will pare down the list to 150 people, and then chose randomly two from each of the major parties and the unaffiliated applicants.
By law, no commission member can be an existing elected official or someone who has run for public office within the past five years, or have been a lobbyist or elected party official for at least three years.
The final commission members will be chosen by the end of March.
To apply, go to redistricting.colorado.gov.