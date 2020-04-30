Small businesses in Fruita struggling from impacts from the coronavirus are getting help through a new loan program approved by the City Council last week.
The program, which utilizes $60,000 in funds designated for economic development, began accepting applications Wednesday through the Business Incubator. The city has partnered with the Business Incubator on a separate small business loan program in the past.
“We did see we had some available economic development funds,” Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said. “The first thought we had with those is, while they could also be used to help with savings, the best thing would be to make those available to our small businesses that may be struggling the most.”
The loans can be up to $3,000 and have no interest rate in the first year, Bennett said. After the first year, a low interest rate will apply.
While there have been larger programs from the federal government to provide small business assistance, Bennett said the city and its economic development partners had heard businesses were still struggling with fixed costs like rent. He said this loan program would allow businesses to apply the funding toward those expenses.
“One of the gaps we heard a lot about what rent or mortgage payments for a month or two,” Bennett said. “Those fixed costs that most businesses have and were having a hard time meeting. You know $60,000 total obviously is not enough to provide $3,000 to every business in the city, but we felt it was helpful. That’s what we could find. That’s what we could put out there.”
The council was able to move quickly to get the plan in place. Bennett said he mentioned the idea at the council’s regular meeting last Wednesday and the council was able to approve it by Friday.
The council helped frame the requirements to qualify for a loan, Bennett said. Those requirements include being a small business located in the city that has been impacted by restrictions put in place during the coronavirus outbreak. It will also require the businesses to submit a basic survivability plan. Information: fruita.org/covid1. To apply, go to gjincubator.org.