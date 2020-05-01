With colorful bags filled with everything from cookies to craft kits, hand sanitizer to handwritten notes, a number of local volunteers have been busy cheering up area veterans.
“We’re calling them appreciation packages,” said Tami Bunch, Volunteer Services Program manager at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center.
It started about three weeks ago when Bunch thought it would be good to send notes of encouragement to veterans who may be struggling because of the isolating nature of COVID-19.
From there, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3981 “really stepped up” along with a number of VA volunteers to create and write those notes and then to do more, Bunch said.
They gathered candy, snacks, towels, music CDs, movies on DVD, tissues, pens, puzzle books, veteran crisis hotline bandanas, stress balls, laundry detergent, craft kits, cloth masks, personal hygiene items, among other things, and packed them into appreciation packages.
Bunch received names of veterans from various VA departments and the VFW 3981 also identified veterans who are alone and likely could use the encouragement of a thoughtful package.
So far, the VFW 3981 has delivered more than 100 packages to veterans in Grand Valley, Montrose, Olathe and Mesa. Bunch has mailed several packages to veterans in the Craig area.
The VFW 3981’s post commander, Len Ladue, and his wife, Judy, have delivered a number of those packages and told Bunch that some of the veterans were eager to talk because it had been quite a while since they had seen another person or talked to somebody, Bunch said.
Many of them would usually come to the VA regularly to socialize or for therapy or groups, but they can’t now because of COVID-19, she said.
In addition, the Ladues found there were veterans in need of food items, so they began to take nonperishable food items with them while delivering the appreciation packages, she said.
“I think it’s turned out to be a really positive thing for our veterans,” Bunch said.
And they’re not done. If you are a veteran who would like to receive a package or if you know of a veteran who would benefit from receiving a package, please call Bunch at 970-244-1336. Donations to continue to fill packages also are being accepted.