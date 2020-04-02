Wednesday was more than just April Fool’s Day, it also was Census Day.
While that day was not a deadline for filling out a census form, it’s the day that questions on the census are based, such as where a person lived on April 1.
That means people can still respond to the census.
In fact, many in Colorado already have.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of Colorado have already filled out their forms. That’s slightly better than the average national response, which sits at 36%.
People in Mesa County have done even better.
Here, more than 41% have already responded, ranking the county the ninth best in the state (Douglas County was the highest at 46%).
Of the state’s 64 counties, 12 have shown return rates of less than 10%, many of which are on the Western Slope.
Census officials say filling out those census forms is as important to local communities as it is to whole states.
That’s because federal money that goes to states and local communities is based on population counts.
This decade’s census marks the first time U.S. households can file their forms online, and in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, people are especially encouraged to use that option to avoid contact with census enumerators, who will start knocking on doors later this summer at homes that haven’t yet participated.
Census officials say individual responses are kept confidential, and no citizenship question is asked.
To file online, go to 2020census.gov.
People also can file by telephone by calling 844-330-2020 to either fill out the form over the phone or ask for a paper copy.
That copy can then be mailed to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47132.