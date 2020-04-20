John D. Reeder may not have shared T.S. Eliot’s belief that “April is the cruelest month,” but there is no doubt April was momentous for the one-time Mesa County sheriff and Palisade mayor, the man for whom Reeder Mesa is named.
Here are some good and bad events in Reeder’s life that occurred in April.
He had his first view of the Grand Valley on April 1, 1883, and was disappointed.
He suffered his first election loss for city treasurer of Grand Junction on April 7, 1891.
He was married in Grand Junction on April 29, 1896.
His horse was shot out from under him in April 1897.
A libel suit filed against a Missouri newspaper in April 1897 raised questions about Reeder’s arrest tactics.
A Rifle mercantile company announced in April 1904 that Reeder would be manager of its new store in Palisade.
Reeder was twice elected mayor of Palisade, beginning in April 1909, but he also lost two re-election bids in subsequent Aprils.
It was November, not April, of 1895 when Reeder was elected Mesa County sheriff. He had already served four years as undersheriff.
While serving as undersheriff, he foiled two attempted jail breaks, chased and caught a prisoner who had escaped from the train near Minturn. He retrieved yet another escapee — his own pet bear — which Reeder kept at the county jail.
John D. Reeder was born in northcentral Missouri on July 7, 1861. He was 21 when he read about the glories of the Grand Valley in a Denver newspaper and decided to move to what he believed was “a Garden of Eden.”
He rode a passenger train to Gunnison, then joined the crew of a work train for the final leg of the journey to Grand Junction, where he arrived late on March 31, 1883.
The next morning, Reeder surveyed his surroundings and wasn’t happy. It was mostly desert as far as he could see, with only a few rough log houses.
“And that was April first,” he told The Daily Sentinel’s Merle McClintock in 1938, adding that he believed he’d been the victim of a cruel joke. “I had expected there would at least be trees, beyond that thin line of cottonwoods along the river. But there was nothing, and I decided to get out.”
But the train he hoped to catch had already left that morning, so he remained in the Grand Valley and never left.
He worked on ranches and for local businesses. By 1891, he had served as clerk of the county court, deputy county assessor and deputy postmaster in the city. For a time, he carried mail horseback between Grand Junction and Meeker and drove a stage to Glenwood Springs.
In early 1888, he located the first ranches on Kannah Creek and what became known as Reeder Mesa.
It’s not clear when Reeder joined the Sheriff’s Department, but newspaper articles list him as undersheriff in October 1892, when he shot a fleeing jail escapee in the leg and recaptured him.
The Sentinel endorsed Reeder for sheriff in September 1895, saying, “For the past four years he has acted as deputy sheriff of the county and in that capacity has been conscientious and painstaking in the performance of any duty assigned to him.”
He was sworn in as sheriff in January, 1896, and had been in the job only a few months when he married Ida May Johnson in Grand Junction
The Reeders joined the social elite of the small city. Social gatherings at their home included the likes of lawyer and banker Samuel McMullin, rancher W.P. Ela, railroad detective and deputy U.S. Marshal Cyrus “Doc” Shores and Daily Sentinel Publisher I.N. Bunting.
As sheriff, Reeder chased hunters illegally shooting quail on private land, arrested people on warrants from other states and accompanied prisoners by rail to Denver or Cañon City.
However, the shootout on April 7, 1897, involving a nighttime chase across rough country, was anything but routine. A bullet glanced off the skull of Reeder’s horse, Trix, and it fell to the ground but survived. The outlaw, Ed Young, surrendered when he was shot in the leg by Undersheriff James Whitley.
Young, who had escaped from Montrose County Jail where he’d been held on horse-theft charges, was also a partner in a cattle rustling scheme with Frank White. Together, they sold cattle to Harold Carlisle of Kansas City, Missouri. Reeder traveled to Kansas City to arrest Carlisle in early 1897, and an interview he gave to a Kansas City Star reporter prompted Carlisle’s libel suit.
Reeder said Carlisle had knowingly received stolen cattle at Dallas Divide, but Carlisle maintained he was innocent and was only arrested to make him testify against White.
Charges against Carlisle were dismissed soon after he arrived in Colorado, and charges against Ed Young for shooting Reeder’s horse were dropped a few months later.
By then, Reeder was no longer sheriff. He lost his re-election bid in November, 1897. As the Grand Junction News put it, “but for the unfortunate division in the ranks of the republicans” over gold-versus-silver issues “he would have been re-elected by a large majority.”
Still, Reeder stayed involved in community affairs. He was a leader in the fledgling Mesa County Camera Club. He was a leader in the Masons.
He had a ranch northwest of the city until July 1900, when he was hired by J.W. Hugus and Co. to manage a new store in De Beque. He and Ida May lived there until 1904, when Hugus opened the Palisade store.
By 1907, Reeder was managing the store, was cashier of Hugus company’s Palisade Bank, and had been elected to the Palisade Town Board of Trustees. He was elected Palisade mayor in 1909 and re-elected a year later, both times on an anti-alcohol platform.
Reeder served successfully for another year, but lost his 1911 re-election bid to Herman Kluge. He failed the next year to win the mayor’s job back.
Even so, he and Ida May remained in Palisade. He purchased a large fruit farm. A vocal booster for the fruit industry, he served as vice president of the Mesa County Business Association.
He drove the first automobile across a new bridge over the Colorado River east of Palisade in the early 1930s.
John and Ida May Reeder had no children. She died a few years before John’s death in September 1939.
Despite his initial poor impression of the area, the Sentinel said, “Mr. Reeder helped make the present Grand Valley one of promise to thousands of other emigrants seeking a new home in a productive land.”
Sources: The Daily Sentinel and Grand Valley News at newspapers.com; Palisade Tribune at Colorado Historic Newspaper Collections.
n
Bob Silbernagel’s email is bobsilbernagel@gmail.com.