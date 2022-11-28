Those who might have a phobia of the “arachno” variety may want to avoid South Seventh Street.
There’s a section of Seventh Street that has a creepy eight-legged creature that just might freak them out.
It’s a giant spider.
The new mural on the old concrete silo at Get Air is massive and, yes, a bit on the creepy side — for those afflicted with arachnophobia.
Fortunately for mural artist Seth Weber, he doesn’t suffer from acrophobia, because heights were necessary to get this job done.
For the better part of a week, Weber could be seen in the basket of a lift more than 50 feet in the air creating the creepy but epic mural.
Weber, 38, freehanded the entire mural, occasionally returning to the ground to wander back and examine his work. He wanted to make sure it was developing like he hoped.
“With a much more detailed piece, it would have taken a lot more layout. But this one really did turn out almost exactly like my sketch,” he said. “The surface wasn’t too bad. It was concrete so it sucked the paint up, so I had to double and triple coat it, but it wasn’t bad at all.”
The old design on the silo was a spider and a web, but the spider was dark metal, so it blended in so much it was harder to see.
Weber’s goal was to make the mural pop.
Mission accomplished.
With blues, yellows, greens and white, the mural really sucks you in like a fly to a web.
And speaking of flies in webs — there’s a black one and a green insect on the mural web.
One of the goals for the new mural was to make the spider stand out more.
Just ask a nearby arachnophobe if the goal was achieved.
You bet. With brilliant yellows and greens, a couple of menacing pinchers and beady sinister eyes and, yep, it pops quite well.
The owner of Get Air at the Silo Trampoline Park, Joe White, told Weber to just go for it.
“He said just roll with that, and he let me come up with a unique design. He looked at the sketch and said ‘cool, let’s do it,’ ” Weber said.
Weber admits that even without any acrophobia, the tough part of the job was being way up in the air. It was also a bit brisk on most days.
“The difficult portion of it, being that high on a lift, that’s the first time I’ve ever done that. It was fun and adventurous,” he said.
Another imperative goal was to make the eight spider legs stand out more. That’s when it became as much of a home project as a mural project.
“The metal legs that were there, just at a distance you couldn’t even see them. I was trying to scheme on how to make the legs bigger, and I walked out of my house and I have some of that flexible (round) gutter, and I thought “that stuff, I can feed that over the legs and they will be visible.’”
With a little green paint, the legs are super visible and eerie.
Weber is a mural artist who has created projects all over the Western Slope, including Grassroots Cycles on Colorado Avenue downtown and the Colorado Discover Ability building on Struthers Avenue.
As for the spider mural, Weber is happy with the finished product.
“I love it, you know why? My favorite kind of mural art is more like realism with a flair of contemporary. But this was more like a Disneyland piece,” he said with a laugh.
“I think it’s a great piece, but I love to do pieces that really give people pause and to think and really ponder things. This piece is just fun.
“It’s just a really fun piece and a unique challenge of being that high and doing something that big. The quality of the art was a little Disneyland for me.”
One of the most satisfying parts of the project was seeing and hearing the reaction of the kids coming out of Get Air.
“At first I was like, it’s going to be kind of goofy but as I finished it up, I was like that is super fun. The goal of artwork is to lift people up.
“The little kids coming out of Get Air, every one of them was like ‘Ohhhh! Look at that!’ ”
Arachnophobes might disagree, but even creepy looking spiders can bring joy — in mural form, anyway.
“If you’re making kids happy with art, it’s a great success,” Weber said.