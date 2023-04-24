Hundreds of people passed through Lincoln Park Saturday in a celebration of all things tree-related at the Southwest Arbor Fest.
“Really what Arbor Day is all about is trying to help people understand that trees make a city a nicer place to live in,” said Rob Davis, City Forester and Open Space Supervisor for the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
The event was a busy one. The city handed out upwards of 600 free seedlings while dozens of booths, ranging from face painters to honey vendors, kept people busy, along with food truck and live music.
It also just so happened that Grand Junction’s Arbor Day fell on the same date as Earth Day. Davis, however, insisted that this was merely a coincidence, albeit a favorable one.
Davis said that Arbor Day’s origins can be traced back to 1872, whereas Earth Day started in 1970. Although the latter tends to overshadow the former, Davis said that the two commemorative events compliment each other nicely and both promote environmental stewardship.
“I think it’s cool that Arbor and Earth Day are sort of combined today,” said Amanda Schultze, who attended the event Saturday. “It makes environmentalism really accessible. There’s information to educate yourself, you can get a seedling to plant in your own yard and then there’s fun stuff, like music and food, that gets more people interested.”
Above all else, Saturday was about the trees. In 2022, Grand Junction was named, for the 40th consecutive year, as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. Davis said that this is “pretty good comparatively to other cities,” but said the city has more work to do to achieve its urban canopy goals.
In an effort to reach such goals, the city spent the week giving out — and even delivering — free seedlings. In addition to the 600 seedlings given out Saturday, the city delivered about 500 more during the week leading up to the festival, making for a total of 1,100 young trees being planted throughout Grand Junction.
The seedlings consisted of Hotwings Maple, Mimosa, Sucker Punch Chokecherry, Gila Monster Gamble Oak, Bur Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Paperbark Maple, Black Tupelo, Magnolia and Zelkova.
“The city has goals for urban canopy cover, and this is one way to connect to private landscapes,” Davis said. “We gave tree seedlings for free because the benefits of trees don’t pay attention to property lines.
“If you want your street to have higher property value, better air quality and better wildlife habitat, we need trees. About 75% of our tree canopy in Grand Junction exists on private property, so helping people plant seedlings in their yard is a good way to increase our urban canopy cover.”
One of the goals of the city is to eliminate diseased trees like ash trees. At one time there were more than 3,000 of those trees around the city.
In September, Davis estimated, about 300 ash trees had been removed in the previous year. At that time, Davis said the goal was to plant a variety of different trees to make sure if specific trees are attacked by bugs, there will still be others to maintain a healthy tree canopy.
Saturday’s event, of course, catered to an audience beyond just the environmentalist crowd. For $25, people could go beer tasting. Others simply wandered the maze of arts and crafts booths.
Adults could mingle with local nonprofit agencies, and the first 500 kids were given free ice cream by Peak Ready Mix. But, ultimately, Davis hopes that people understand why the event is held in the first place.
“Patience is a theme of Arbor Day. You plant a tree for someone else to enjoy the shade. It’s a selfless, almost noble act,” Davis said. “Arbor Day is one of few holidays that isn’t about the past, but instead about the future.”