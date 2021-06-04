With early veggies and possibly some cherries, area farmers markets are getting ready to open.
The F.A.R.M. Market at Cross Orchards Historic Site and the Palisade Sunday Farmers Market will welcome shoppers this weekend with other area farmers markets starting up in the weeks to come.
Those who attend an area farmers market are more likely to find the atmosphere at the events closer to what it was pre-pandemic with live music along with vendors, organization booths and local produce, according to organizers.
Here are details for each of the area farmers markets, organized according to start date.
F.A.R.M. Market
Time and date: 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 5 into October.
Location: Cross Orchards Historic Site, 2073 F Road. Cross Orchards is part of the Museums of Western Colorado.
Details: This farmers market will be the first to open for the season on Saturday morning and there will be a few vendors with early season produce available, said Matt Darling, site manager for Cross Orchards and an organizer for the market.
As the growing season continues, the number of vendors will increase, he said. Based on what he has been told by area farmers and what he is seeing in Cross Orchards’ orchards and gardens, “the crops are doing very well,” Darling said.
This Saturday, the museum’s ride-on train will be running around the site as will a 1931 cherry red fire truck that recently had its radiator repaired. The firetruck is modified in the back to provide seating for riders. “Keeping old things running can be tough,” Darling said.
Along with seeing more produce vendors in the weeks to come, the market also will begin to feature area artists and nonprofits, he said.
Palisade Sunday
Farmers Market
Time and date: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sundays from June 6 through Oct. 10.
Location: Downtown Palisade on Third and Main streets.
Details: The designated entrance and exits and one-way traffic of 2020’s Palisade market will not be part of the 2021 market, at least at its start, said Troy Ward, director of parks, recreation and events for the town of Palisade.
Social distancing will be encouraged and “we are mask friendly, but we are not mask mandating,” Ward said.
The layout of the market has been expanded east on Third Street and south on Main Street to accommodate the parklets at local eateries, but other than that, the market is nearly back to normal, he said.
There will be more than 85 vendors at the market with produce or handcrafted foods and goods, and there will be live music. “It creates a great atmosphere,” Ward said.
Dogs will be permitted at the market, provided they are on a leash and under control.
However, no chef demos are planned, “at least for right now,” he said. “It’s not that it’s out of the realm of possibility, it’s just not at this moment.”
One change that shoppers may note is end date for the market. Instead of having a fall market this year, the decision was made to simply make it all one market, Ward said.
The market also will not offer online vendor shopping. “We had such little success with that,” Ward said. People wanted to come to the market. “There was that artisan feel that they miss out on.”
For information about the Palisade Sunday Farmers Market, go to palisade.colorado.gov/events/sunday-farmers-market.
Fruita Farmers Market
Time and dates: 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from June 19 to Oct. 30.
Location: Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., in Fruita.
Details: “The farmers market this year is going to be a little bit bigger than in years past,” said Rick Voss, event coordinator for Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s going to be a great year for a comeback.”
More than 35 vendors are already signed up for the market that also has combined its summer and fall markets into one.
The market has an interactive map at fruitafarmersmarket.org that will show the location of each vendors at that week’s particular market. You can click on that vendors spot on the map and find information so you can make a shopping plan, Voss said.
Organizers are set to make a decision regarding allowing food samples before the market opens on June 19, but regardless, Jax Food Truck and Be Crepeful will be at the first two markets giving shoppers the chance to purchase food, Voss said.
While the market will have a suggested entrance and exit, at this point shoppers can go where they want, he said. And when it comes to masks, “we invite people to do what they are comfortable with.”
Dogs will be allowed and “we are even going to have a few adoption events going on,” Voss said.
Bikes and skateboards will not be permitted.
For information about the Fruita Farmers Market, go to fruitafarmersmarket.org.
Redlands Farmers Market
Time and dates: 5–7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 23 to Sept. 22. During September, the hours will change to 5–7 p.m.
Location: Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way.
Details: Plans for this farmers market are still being worked out and vendors are welcome to sign up to be part of the event, according to Lewis Martin, one of the organizers.
He would like to see 20 vendors as part of the market, several food trucks, live music and more. “We would like to have a variety of things,” he said.
For information about the market, go to facebook.com/Redlands-Farmer-Market-100528142165496/. Interested vendors can find information at mackenziedodgesolutions.com/redlands-farmers-market/.
Market on Main
Time and dates: 5:30–8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from June 24 to Sept. 9.
Location: On Main Street, between Third and Seventh streets, in downtown Grand Junction.
Details: Last year, the Market on Main presented by Fairway Mortgage had to begin its season in the parking lot of the Grand Junction Convention Center.
“We are very excited to bring the full Market back to Main Street,” said Rykel Menor, event coordinator for Downtown Grand Junction.
“We have a variety of vendors that will be at the Market each week, including a mix of new vendors and longstanding vendors,” she said in an email.
At least one band will perform each Thursday and can be found by the chrome buffalo at Fourth and Main streets, she said.
The entertainment lineup will be released at downtowngj.org on Monday.
Shoppers will be able to find a list of produce vendors and entertainment options in the Wednesday editions (beginning June 23) of The Daily Sentinel, she said.
Dogs and other pets are not allowed at the Market on Main per a city ordinance.
For information about the Market on Main, go to downtowngj.org.