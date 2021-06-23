A major wildfire south of Rangely is one of multiple blazes continuing to show sizable growth in western Colorado this week, as firefighters also respond to new fires northwest of Grand Junction.
The Oil Springs Fire had increased to nearly 7,400 acres by Tuesday afternoon, up from about 5,000 acres on Monday, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office. The fire remained 0% contained. It was sparked by lightning on Friday. Evacuations for residents on several roads in the area remained in place Tuesday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said that Colorado Highway 139 over Douglas Pass would remain closed through at least Thursday morning due to the threat from fire, with winds threatening to push it near the highway. The closure is from mile marker 6 north of Loma to mile marker 64 south of Rangely.
The Great Basin Incident Management Team Type 3 Team took over command of the fire response Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Land Management reported on its BLM Colorado Fire Facebook page that the Wild Cow Fire south of Baxter Pass west of Highway 139 in Garfield County has had grown from 20 acres on Monday to 248 acres by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Both ground and air crews have been fighting that blaze.
The city of Grand Junction said in a news release Tuesday that after it made wildland fire resources available for deployment Monday, the city fire department Tuesday afternoon sent a team of wildland firefighters and a brush-fire engine to the Wild Cow Fire. It’s the first deployment of its kind this year for the department, and the deployed crew could be gone up to two weeks on the fire. The fire department has three brush trucks in total for use locally and for statewide and national deployments.
Another blaze, the Brush Creek Fire, was burning Tuesday northeast of the Wild Cow Fire and north of Fruita, and was at 12 acres as of late Tuesday morning.
As of Tuesday morning, the Sylvan Fire in Eagle County had grown to 2,630 acres, nearly double its acreage estimate at one point on Monday. About 75 firefighters were assigned to the blaze near Sylvan Lake State Park.
The West Fire in far-northwest Moffat County on Monday alone at least tripled in size to some 2,400 acres, according to BLM updates on it.
On Tuesday, the National Interagency Fire Center said the National Preparedness Level had been raised to a 4, the second-highest level on a scale of 1 to 5, with significant fire activity increasing in multiple geographic areas. This is the second-earliest in the year the level has been raised to 4 since 1990, and it has happened only three other times in June in the past 20 years.