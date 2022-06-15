Mesa County’s four major governments each received upwards of $1 million each from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets grant program for projects improving multi-modal transportation in the county.
The city of Grand Junction received $1 million to help fund a project designed to make Crosby Avenue, which connects Main Street with the Rimrock Marketplace, more friendly for pedestrians and cyclists.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the project will install a 10-foot multi-modal path alongside the road, create 5-foot bike lanes on each side, add lighting improvements and narrow the lanes to slow traffic.
That will allow residents easier access to stores from downtown, and will give residents of nearby housing developments such as the Railyard at Rimrock better access to downtown without having to drive, Prall said.
“We’re really excited about what’s happening in that part of town,” Prall said.
The rest of the $2.5 million project will be paid for by the city via transportation impact fees.
“We’re just really excited about making that a multi-modal facility for the community,” Prall said.
Prall said the project is also good news for drivers, because a dip in the road that causes vehicles trouble will be removed.
“You’ve got to slow down to five miles or less or else you’re losing fillings,” Prall said.
The project is about 30% of the way through the design phase, Prall said, and shooting for an early 2023 construction start date and an early 2024 completion date.
SOUTH MAIN STREET GATEWAY
The city of Fruita was awarded $1,736,000 for the South Mesa Street Gateway Multi-Modal Transportation Project.
The project includes converting parallel parking to diagonal parking on the street to increase the number of parking spots, according to a city of Fruita press release, as well as consolidating some of the accesses, narrowing the street, constructing continuous sidewalks, adding planting islands at accesses and replacing about 600 feet of sewer line.
According to the release, South Mesa Street is the main gateway to downtown Fruita from U.S. Highway 6&50.
“The project will allow for a transportation corridor that safely accommodates all modes of travel by creating a safe, slow-speed road for pedestrians, bikes, and vehicles,” the release stated. “The project will connect a multi-modal corridor with main street businesses and minimize conflicts with vehicles by providing safe access for residents and visitors.”
This is the second phase of Fruita’s “Fruita Civic Center Memorial Park and Downtown Streetscape Improvements Plan,” the first phase of which was completed in 2015 and included improvements to Aspen Street.
“We love when deliberate planning and community engagement transitions to on the ground improvements. We thank CDOT for the grant that stretches the City’s funds further, while positively impacting the community,” City Manager Mike Bennett said.
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS
Palisade received $1.1 million for multi-modal improvements along the Elberta Avenue corridor to the I-70 exit.
Those improvements include incorporating bike lanes and improving the current sidewalks, as well as two new bridges across the Highline Canal, according to a press release from the state.
Mesa County received $1,080,000 for improvements on Orchard Avenue, including multi-modal connectivity improvements along the corridor between a string of parks, commercial areas, schools and Colorado Mesa University.