Grand Valley-area hospitals are working together to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, gearing up for a surge in hospitalized patients expected in the coming weeks.
While working to ensure that appropriate staff is ready to go when the need arises, the hospitals are discussing how to collaboratively place patients in the best situations to receive the proper care without overloading any facility.
The hospitals have also taken inventory of items such as ventilators and personal protective equipment.
The heads of St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital and Colorado Canyons Medical Center all spoke during a daily briefing and discussed their collaboration during the past few weeks. They joined Grand Junction Police Department Chief Doug Shoemaker, Mayor Rick Taggart, City Manager Greg Caton and Mesa County Public Health spokeswoman Amanda Mayle at the event.
As of Wednesday just after noon, St. Mary’s was treating eight patients who had tested positive or displayed symptoms of COVID-19, including six from outside Mesa County, according to President Bryan Johnson. That number included two who arrived from Gunnison on Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, a sixth positive case was reported in Mesa County, a man in his 60s.
As more patients require hospitalization, St. Mary’s will treat the most severe patients. If the hospital becomes overloaded, Community can treat some higher-need patients while also tending to less acute cases that still require hospitalization.
“St. Mary’s will function as a higher-end tertiary facility for advanced (intensive care unit) care,” Johnson said.
Those who need a ventilator typically need to stay in the hospital for an extra three or four days after coming off the device. To open up space at St. Mary’s and Community, Colorado Canyons will be able to take on patients at the tail end of treatment, clearing room for new patients coming in who need a ventilator.
“We hope to provide that care so the next person can get care,” said Dr. Korrey Klein, president and CEO of Family Health West, the parent company of Colorado Canyons Medical Center.
Between the three hospitals and Grand Junction’s VA medical center, there are 90 ventilators in Grand Valley hospitals. The goal is to increase from 90 to 120 ICU beds in the area in the coming weeks, Johnson said.
Testing is continuing in Mesa County and with an additional case reported on Wednesday, the county’s total stands at six. This does not include the patients treated in local hospitals that hail from outside areas.
Klein said Colorado Canyons administered a test that came back positive recently, but the patient came from Gunnison, so it was registered as a case in that county.
The county has received results on roughly 65% of its tests, but it can take nearly a week to receive results from the state.
Community Hospital President and CEO Chris Thomas said he hopes to have the capability to process tests locally for speedier results.
The tests will still be administered per the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning that the hospitals would only test those who are already hospitalized with symptoms and health care professionals.
Klein noted that it’s important to test health care providers to make sure they aren’t spreading the illness in the hospital and to know when they are healthy enough to return to work and assist with care.
All three hospitals are working to secure more personal protective equipment and are getting creative to acquire more items.
“We’re all trying to order and find as much as we can,” Thomas said.
In addition to purchasing, Johnson said they are working to sterilize equipment that could be re-used instead of disposed of after one use. Thomas said the hospitals are trying to train staff to use products efficiently.
The hospitals are also working with alternative and local suppliers to produce certain items.
On Wednesday, Mesa County Public Health opened a drop-off facility where the public can donate N95 respirator masks, surgical masks, latex-free exam gloves, disinfectant wipes, bleach and sanitizers. The site is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is also receiving allotments of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. Earlier this week, the state received:
49,920 N95 masks
117,500 surgical masks
21,312 face shields
20,820 surgical gowns
108,000 gloves.