COVID-19 hospitalizations are climbing in Mesa County prompting concerns about the capacity of local health care facilities should things worsen.
Area hospitals have been working together since March to gear up for such a surge. That surge continued into this weekend, with 183 new cases in Saturday’s count and a new COVID-19 death, a man in his 50s.
Now, with 23 hospitalized in Mesa County as of Saturday, the most it’s been since the pandemic started, the partnership between hospitals remains as vital to the community’s COVID response as ever. Hospitalizations rates are one of the key indicators in determining how prevalent COVID-19 is in a community.
Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center CEO Dr. Korrey Klein said that the area hospitals are coordinating about resource needs.
“The chief medical officers at all four area hospitals: here, the VA, St. Mary’s and Community Hospital, are in constant communication over patient numbers and bed availability,” Klein explained. “We’re all on the same page on where beds are located and the quantity available.”
He added that, at this point, whenever a new patient walks in they know pretty quickly which hospital they should be sent to based on their symptoms, illness level an availability.
While the ICUs at St. Mary’s and Community Hospital are where the most severe cases and patients who need a ventilator are sent to, those exhibiting minor symptoms or in recovery may be kept at Canyons.
“We take people that need a hospital but don’t need critical care.” Klein said. “The most common patient we see is people recovering from COVID that still need to be isolated.”
Despite the rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Mesa County, Klein said the health care system isn’t experiencing shortages of supplies, a problem that marred the early days of the pandemic elsewhere in the United States.
“There are no personal protection equipment (PPE) shortages right now. We are able to meet all needs and are very prepared for winter,” he said.
St. Mary’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Jones said they have been careful with supplies since the start.
“As far as supplies we are in a good place, but we are quite busy,” he said.
Though the hospital put off a lot of non-COVID related patient care when the pandemic hit, gradually reopening elective procedures and other types of medical care over the spring, they don’t plan on stopping that level of care during this latest surge.
“You can’t choose when you are going to get cancer. Folks were more out and about during the shutdown, getting into accidents and falling off things,” Jones said. “You can’t put them off a year. We’re being very cognizant on how to manage capacity but we can’t stop doing other care people need.”
Jones said that despite the uptick in cases, he felt good about the hospital’s surge capacity for the moment.
NEXT STEPS, SHOULD CASES RISE
New projections from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and the Colorado School of Public Health show hospitalizations increasing sharply across Colorado. According to the report released on Friday, the state has reached its greatest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date, exceeding April’s peak.
The report shows that on the state’s current trajectory, the limits of current ICU capacity may be reached in late December.
“The reality is that our hospitals will do whatever they have to in order to take care of their patients, even if that means taking beds into hallways,” Klein said.
In previous conversations among the area hospitals, it’s been mentioned that the VA could take on civilian patients in a crisis and Canyons Hospital has a variance in place to expand beyond 25, an additional 16 beds, in a worst-case scenario.
“We may have to bend, but the hospitals will rise to whatever need is there,” he said.
With new cases piling up, Klein said the current discussion among local hospitals is whether or not to move into stage 2 of their planning process.
“Right now we’re on the bubble of where we’d move to stage 2,” he said. “We’re stretching stage 1 to the max, if hospitalizations keep increasing we’ll have to move to stage 2.”
He said that one change for his hospital in stage 2 would be increasing COVID in-patient capabilities.
“We only have a few negative pressure rooms so as long as we have a few patients we’re okay,” he said.
The next step in their planning process would include quarantining an entire wing of the hospital to increase the number of patients they could see at a time.
Klein added the more they’ve learned about this disease, the more patient care has improved.
“One good thing we’ve seen compared to the spring is that the average stay appears to be shorter. That helps with managing beds,” he added.
Klein admitted the trend of COVID patients having shorter stays at hospitals, a nationwide trend, is one he couldn’t quite explain.
“One theory is that it’s been spread out more to younger populations,” he said.
Eight months into the global pandemic, in midst of the county’s greatest surge yet, those working in the health care industry in Mesa County may face their most challenging next few weeks.
“Non-health care workers get to go to work and escape the pandemic. Health care workers are walking right into it,” Klein said.
He said absences for quarantine have also been hard as it puts more stress on existing staff.
Jones, with St. Mary’s, said the surge in cases is making it harder on health care workers that would benefit from greater community adherence to COVID-19 protocol.
“The staff has been busy all summer. They want this to be over as everybody does and I think there is a little frustration over people not taking proper precautions,” Jones said.
According to the state health department, keeping hospitals at or below demand capacity will require substantial rapid action to prevent transmission. The agency recommends people only interact with members of their own household and avoid gatherings. The probability of encountering an infected person in the population is reported to be higher than it’s been at any point in Colorado.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, deciding what to do for the holidays will be a difficult decision for all health care employees.
“One thing I’ve told my staff is, I’m not saying no ,but stay flexible. Don’t buy nonrefundable tickets. Stay flexible,” Klein said. “It’s even an issue for myself. My parents live in northeastern Colorado and I had planned to travel there to meet my family. Now we have to decide if that’s still wise.”
“We’re really encouraging people to limit their social circles. Lets be smart about this,” Jones added.