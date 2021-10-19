A large John Deere tractor refuels Monday at the Fruita Co-op on U.S. Highway 6&50. More than 10,000 John Deere union workers went on strike last week after failing to reach a contract agreement with the company.
Area John Deere dealers aren’t yet seeing slowdowns from the company’s labor union strike, but that doesn’t mean things will stay that way.
“It’s a little early to tell,” said Tony Bradshaw, regional manager of Honnen Equipment Western Colorado/Southern Utah.
Fruita’s U.S. Tractor and Harvest Inc. has been similarly unaffected, so far, said manager Marv Meyers.
More than 10,000 John Deere union workers at 14 locations went on strike late last week after failing to reach an agreement with the company for a new contract.
The company said in a statement that it is committed to reaching a new agreement with the union, but it does not have an estimated time for that to happen.
“Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America Agricultural Implement Department, in a statement.
“We stay committed to bargaining until our members’ goals are achieved.”
At some point, Honnen could be affected by the strike, Bradshaw said, because although the company has other paid workers in the factories working, things will just naturally go slower without the full workforce on board.
Honnen focuses on construction and forestry equipment and does a lot of its business for the year ahead, Bradshaw said, so someone who places an order today might be affected by the strike.
The silver lining, if there is one, is that John Deere’s factories typically have shutdowns over the holiday season, he said.
“I guess if there is going to be a time (to strike), this would probably be the best time,” Bradshaw said.