Grand Junction Police Department Cpl. Taylor Schreiner, helps Aayden Espinoza, 9, untangle the balls for a game of ladder toss during last year’s National Night Out at Garden Village Apartments in 2021.
MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
Grand Junction Police officer Tyler Posadas throws a water balloon in a water balloon fight with community members during National Night Out at Garden Village Apartments in 2021.
Area law enforcement organizations are getting ready for National Night Out Aug. 2, a night in which organizations host events to connect with the community.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Henry Stoffel said the Sheriff’s Office is planning a large event in Rocky Mountain Elementary Park in Clifton, and partnering with local organizations for food, raffles, bouncy houses, a DJ and other amenities.
The Grand Junction Police Department, meanwhile, is readying for a night in which neighborhoods are hosting their own National Night Out events.
“Whether your neighborhood plans include a block party, cookout, potluck, ice cream social, or just a few activities together at the park, our first responders are looking forward to visiting your neighborhood, connecting with old faces, and making new friends,” a GJPD press release read.
Stoffel said the point of National Night Out, which has grown significantly in Mesa County in recent years, is to bring the community together to build familiarity and open lines of communication with law enforcement.
National Night Out was started in 1984, and is held annually on the first Tuesday in August.
According to a GJPD press release, the night also sends a message to criminals that communities are “organized and fighting back against crime.”
“It’s always been the community working with law enforcement to make a safe community,” Stoffel said. “It’s one of the founding theories of law enforcement.”