Did you know you can now adjust the height of a bike seat without getting off the thing?
Amazing stuff.
The experienced biking community around here, of which there may be one or two riders, is surely cringing at such an observation, which is likely several years if not a decade out of date. But, my biking experience is similarly musty so I get to embrace the revelation as new.
After nearly five years of vowing a return to mountain biking, I finally pulled the trigger this month and purchased my first mountain bike since the W. Administration.
Had I known a pandemic and dubious supply models would lead to the biggest run on two-wheeled vehicles in decades, I probably would have plotted my return earlier.
In searching for a bike, I got a great deal of advice and, as happens on certain issues, it seemed the more advice I got, the less helpful I found it all to be.
This phenomenon occurs often with outdoor recreation gear, but similar paradoxes can be found with electronics and DIY home projects.
Some issues are so saturated in personal taste that it’s nearly impossible to draw anything coherent from the advice someone gives you on, say, sound systems.
It’s best just to make a decision and evolve into a place where you, too, can give incomprehensible input to anyone who asks your opinion.
The chief piece of advice I got as it relates to buying a bike was that now was a poor time to do so. I’m not sure if this was intended as helpful, but I sure did hear it a lot and it encouraged me to probe the used bike market and be cavalier should an opportunity arise.
The used market also afforded me an excuse to steer clear of mountain bikes that I had no business being on and that cost more than an Austrian dirtbike.
Eventually, I found my mark in the form of a sturdy hard tail with hilariously wide tires, a front fork with more travel on it than my first motorcycle and a mesmerizing lever controlling the vertical profile of the bike seat.
Such a mechanism expands the versatility and efficiency of riding without the cumbersome nature of stopping to change seat heights — surely the efforts of the darkest of magics.
It was less exciting when I saw a local bike mechanic adjust the thing, revealing that one cable makes the whole operation possible. Still though, unimaginable to my previous self.
As for my previous riding skills, much like the outline of a trilobite preserved in limestone, there’s faint evidence to suggest they ever existed.
My first ride demonstrated that, thanks only to regular trail running, I can climb well enough to suggest a rudimentary understanding of pedal- powered transportation.
The downhill, however, revealed a concentration of cowardice that will take weeks in the Lunch Loops to dilute.
My first attempt to bunny hop proved that I’d aged 1 million years since the last time I rode seriously — a time I’m choosing to remember as being more graceful than it certainly was. I might as well have demanded the bike levitate for as much success as I had trying to lift both wheels off the ground.
The first ride made clear that I’d need a few solo runs before committing to riding with anyone who might pose the risk of knowing what they were doing.
Riding with someone possessing competence on the trails at this point will surely produce lethal levels of being washed up.
It could take some time before I declare any sort of proficiency but, it’s time spent outside, and I’m happy enough to have another reason to do that.
■
Tom Hess is city editor at The Daily Sentinel.