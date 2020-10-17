For about two weeks, two hound dogs, a male and a female, were lost and wandering around the Old Spanish Trail in Whitewater. Some hikers and people who live in the area saw the dogs, but the dogs were too fearful of humans to let anyone get close.
Thanks to dedication with a touch of innovation from Lance Ferguson and a group that calls itself the Rescue Rangers, both dogs are now safe and sound at Mesa County Animal Services.
“I got a little drone that’s part of this rescue thing that we do, and we were able to fly a drone over so the dogs wouldn’t be scared of humans walking through there, and we located where the dogs were and scanned the area to be able to make a plan of what to do,” Ferguson said.
“Mesa County Animal Services loaned us a live trap to be able to go out there and set it up for the dogs. We used rotisserie chicken — of course you have to take out the bones — and put that in the trap and left the area. What we liked about the drone was, whenever you go back into the area to check the live trap, we were actually able to utilize the drone to go check the trap as well.”
Ferguson already dedicates much of his time to dogs. His business, Ruff Around the Edges, specializes in training dogs while also boarding dogs and offering a doggy daycare service.
However, after he helped find and rescue a dog that had been lost after a car accident in Mack last year, he began to pay more attention to situations involving lost canines.
Because of his prior rescue in Mack, Ferguson’s business was tagged on the Facebook page “Mesa County Lost and Found Pets” by someone hopeful he and the Rescue Rangers could find the two petrified pups. Those hopes were rewarded Tuesday night.
“It was about 6 o’clock in the evening when we caught the first dog, then we reset the traps and waited for the next dog,” Ferguson said.
“We made a trip out there at 9 to see if the dog had been caught, and it hadn’t, so we went on home, thinking we’d check the trap the next day. But I kinda got a feeling around midnight, so I went out there. Sure enough, we had the second dog, so we were able to bring it in. They’re short-haired dogs, so bringing them in out of the cold was actually good.”
One of the dogs had an injured paw upon rescue, an injury that Ferguson speculated might have come from a cactus. Animal Services Manager Doug Frye, who Ferguson praised, immediately took the dog to the veterinarian.
Both dogs, nicknamed Bonnie and Clyde by their rescuers, now await the next step, whether it’s to a home they had lost, finding a new home, or finding their first home.
Should the dogs not be claimed by any prior owner or not have a prior owner, Ferguson has an idea for what the dogs can do next.
“They have to be posted as stray dogs to see if they have owners or something like that, but if they’re not, for whatever reason they got out there, if they’re eventually up for adoption, I kinda have this little vision of maybe these two hound dogs who were lost being trained to actually go help find lost dogs and people,” Ferguson said.
“I think it would be a neat 180. It’s just an idea. I’ve contacted Doug Frye about it because he would know what can be done. I’d have to look into some things. It is pretty intense training that would have to be done to get these dogs to be search-and-rescue. I just think it would be great: lost dogs becoming search-and-rescue dogs.”
Ferguson hopes that Ruff Around the Edges will continue to grow so it can allocate more resources to search-and-rescue missions.
Whenever he finds himself on such missions at this point, his strength comes not only from his desire to rescue dogs, but also from community support, especially over the internet.
“Whenever I go out on these rescues, I start posting on social media even before we catch the dogs,” he said. “Call it superstition, but whenever people start commenting and saying that they’re praying, I have a major feeling like it’s those prayers, it’s the energy of the community that actually gets those dogs rescued.
“I always try to make it a point to always go public with these rescues we’re doing because it takes everybody. Everybody’s a hero in some part, even if they’re just leaving a comment on Facebook.
“Whenever we recover these dogs and they come in safely, it feels good. It gives you zoomies for a little while.”