A lot of first-time visitors to Colorado National Monument drive the road slowly. If you’re behind those people, monument staff would like you to relax and be patient.
The monument, as well as other national parks in western Colorado, is experiencing a rise in visits, which is bringing some visitors who don’t necessarily have a lot of experience with outdoor recreation.
“In 2020, despite COVID, we had a very large jump in our visitation,” Colorado National Monument Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson said.
According to the National Park Service, last year the monument hosted 435,625 visitors, compared to 397,032 in 2019. That doesn’t count people traveling through the monument to the Glade Park area.
In May, Jackson said, the monument saw about a 14% jump in visitation over May 2020, which had numbers higher than May, 2019. Visitation had been fairly flat until recently, she said.
Spring and fall are the busiest seasons at the monument, Jackson said, with a dip in summer when it gets really hot.
Some of the new visitors are not as educated as they could be about recreating outside safely, Jackson said.
Jackson said they try to get the word out to people how to have a safe visit to the monument before they visit.
Right now there’s a big push on social media and on the monument’s website to encourage people to plan ahead, including having backup plans for activities in case their first option is too full, being patient on the road behind slow drivers, and not taking selfies too close to the edge.
“The better people plan, the less we have to worry about,” Jackson said. “We just want people, when they come here, to plan ahead a little bit and be aware of what they’re coming to.”
MORE TRAFFIC, MORE REVENUE
Managing the park as visits increase will be helped by the revenue brought in by those visits.
Jackson said 80% of the revenue collected from visitor fees at the monument goes back into the monument for projects that support visitor services, and 20% goes into a fund that can be accessed by all the national parks by request.
One of the projects the monument is working on right now is a maintenance project on the top part of Monument Canyon Trail, Jackson said.
Colorado National Monument is starting to work on a plan for managing visitors if visits continue to increase.
The increased funding from visitors would allow the park to hire additional seasonal staff to help with visitor interactions, park maintenance and trail work, for the busiest times of the year, Jackson said.
That will help with both big projects and more day-to-day stuff, she said.
CROWDS NOT LIMITED TO MESA COUNTY
Sandra Snell-Dobert, chief of interpretation, education and technology at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, said, based on appearances, visits at the park are picking up.
One of the reasons it’s busy, according to Snell-Dobert, is the park is seeing more visitors from farther away in the U.S.
The Black Canyon saw about at 15% increase in visitors last summer, and is seeing about a 20% increase in traffic at the visitor’s center this year over last year, Snell-Dobert said, although the park was closed for a while because of COVID-19 so those numbers can be misleading.
Regardless of the exact figure, there has still been a definite increase in visitors at the Black Canyon, Snell-Dobert said.
Snell-Dobert said she expects the number of visitors at the Black Canyon to remain high, especially because people haven’t really started traveling internationally yet.
“I suspect we’ll have a record year,” she said.
All reserveable sites at the South Rim Campground are taken until August, she said. The campground used to fill up on weekends but not necessarily every day.
The increase in visitors has led to some issues for the Black Canyon, especially with visitors who might not be as educated about recreating outside as the typical visitor.
Snell-Dobert said the park feels more full longer in the day now, especially because a lot of its infrastructure isn’t built to handle a ton of traffic. Some of the parking areas, for example, can only hold 10 or fewer vehicles.
Some visitors, when they see a full parking area, will park nearby, crushing vegetation by the side of the road.
The park has also seen more instances of full trash cans with trash spilling over on to the ground, Snell-Dobert said, and more human waste.
To combat this, workers are trying to educate the public whenever possible on best practices for visiting national parks, and encouraging them to visit at off-peak dates and times.
The park has also been able to complete some projects that may help with maintenance, such as the completion of new restrooms at the South Rim Visitor’s Center.
Other projects are in the works to improve the looks, accessibility, railings and other features of the Black Canyon’s viewpoints, Snell-Dobert said.
“There’s always projects,” she said.
Visitor fee revenue is up, Snell-Dobert said, but sometimes the Black Canyon is so busy the line to get in is so long they just start waving people in, telling them to come back later to pay the entrance fee. That has led to the park not getting as much revenue as it could, or should, from the situation.
“It reaches a point where it’s so busy you start losing that revenue,” Snell-Dobert said.
Even if the park were receiving the full increase in visitor fee revenue, there’s a lag time in receiving it, Snell-Dobert said. Visitor revenue is usually used 2-5 years down the line for projects.
“It takes a while,” she said.
VISITATION SOARS AT DINOSAUR
Dinosaur National Monument Chief of Interpretation and Visitor Services Dan Johnson said the monument has definitely seen a significant uptick in visitors over last year, and over previous years.
The monument was closed for a few months in 2020, and the quarry building, which attracts a lot of Dinosaur’s visitors, didn’t open until the end of June last year.
That’s when visitation really increased, Johnson said, and each month since then Dinosaur has seen increases in visitors over previous years.
Anecdotally, Johnson said, he has heard from river outfitters in the area that they are seeing more bookings this year.
This has led to a number of challenges, Johnson said, including more search and rescue operations and responses to medical emergencies, things Dinosaur National Monument doesn’t typically experience as often as other parks.
Johnson said Dinosaur has also seen more campground use and even full campgrounds at times, which can lead to visitors camping somewhere they’re not supposed to camp.
Dinosaur National Monument is also seeing increased wear and tear on trails, Johnson said.
Johnson said park personnel are always worried about graffiti and vandalism at the park, especially at its cultural sites that have petroglyphs and pictographs. There’s no data to show that that sort of behavior has increased, Johnson said.
Luckily, he said, Dinosaur has so far not seen any fires caused by humans since the visitation increase.
Johnson noted a nice thing about Dinosaur National Monument is its big draw is in one particular area, so the rest of the park, which is more remote, doesn’t see too many adverse effects.
One problem with the park and quarry visitor center closing last year was that took away revenue from the park, and Dinosaur is still working to close that gap, Johnson said. The increased revenue from more visitors will help, but it takes a while for that money to get back to the park, he said.
Until the added revenue comes in, Dinosaur staff are working to handle the increase in visitors with a budget that doesn’t reflect the added revenue the park has brought in.
“We deal with them the best we can with the staffing and resources we have,” Johnson said.
Once that revenue shows up in the monument’s budget, Johnson said, it can be used to fund projects to help the monument better manage having more people in the park, so long as people can be hired to do those projects. Johnson said Dinosaur is, like a lot of places, having a tough time recruiting and hiring staff.
With or without those projects, Johnson said he expects the number of visitors at Dinosaur to remain high.
“There’s just a lot more people looking for recreational opportunities out there,” Johnson said.