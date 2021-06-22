Country Jam returns to Mesa County starting Thursday for the first time since 2019, and organizations across the county are getting ready for the festival.
Megan Terlecky, public information officer with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, said the Sheriff’s Office works with local, state and federal partners to handle the event.
Emergency Medical Services and fire personnel will also be on site during Country Jam, Terlecky said. Everyone’s number one priority is festival-goer safety, she said.
“We want people to have a good time, but we want people to make good choices and be safe,” Terlecky said.
Some of the sheriff’s deputies at Country Jam will be in uniform, and some will not, Terlecky said, which is by design. Some plainclothes officers will be there looking for issues, such as people supplying underage attendees with alcohol.
The last time Country Jam was held, 157 summonses were issued for alcohol violations, according to the Sheriff’s Office, including 139 for minor in possession. In 2018, there were 158 alcohol violations, and in 2017 there were 186.
In 2019, seven arrests were made by the Sheriff’s Office during the festival, with charges including domestic violence, harassment, possession of cocaine, second degree assault on a peace officer, criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, possessing a fictitious driver’s license and child abuse.
Terlecky warned festival-goers against drinking and driving. In 2019, two people were arrested for driving under the influence, and 2019 was the first year in memory in which there were no DUI-related crashes during the festival.
Six people were cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicles during Country Jam in 2019, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This year, Country Jam follows on the heels of a heat wave that swept western Colorado. Festival attendees should prepare and act accordingly, Terlecky said.
Country Jam attendees should also be mindful of fire restrictions in the area, she said.
More than that, Terlecky reminded those attending the music festival that alcohol can compound the effects from heat, so folks should take precautions and drink plenty of water.
The Lower Valley Fire Protection District treated 213 patients at Country Jam in 2019 for allergic reactions, alcohol intoxication, cardiac issues, dehydration, respiratory issues and trauma.
One of the functions of the Sheriff’s Office during Country Jam is to remind people of things like hydrating that they might not be thinking about when going to see their favorite country music stars.
“It’s late June. It’s going to be hot,” Terlecky said.
Country Jam is also taking place during a period of increased spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, in Mesa County.
The festival’s website urges attendees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and, if not vaccinated, get tested for COVID-19 prior to the event and do not attend if positive.
Country Jam’s website asks that face coverings be worn at all times in the concert venue and in shuttles, and that 3 feet of distance be maintained from people who are not in your immediate party.
Terlecky urged Country Jam attendees to pay attention to their surroundings, tell law enforcement if they see something out of the ordinary, and also know where the exits are.
Country Jam attendees should also not just rely on cellphones during the event, because the batteries may run low over the course of the festival, Terlecky said. Attendees should have a plan to meet if they get separated from their group, know where their campsite is and write down important phone numbers.
“Simple things like that can really help enhance your festival experience,” she said.