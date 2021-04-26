The Kendall Dam on Grand Mesa and a Grand Valley Irrigation Co. lateral ditch will be among the beneficiaries of the latest round of funding approved by the Colorado River District, using tax revenues approved by voters last year.
The district has approved $35,000 to support the Kendall Reservoir Co. in rehabilitation of the dam at Kendall Reservoir, also known as Kenney Creek Reservoir, which is owned by the reservoir company and U.S. Forest Service.
“The rehabilitation will improve the condition, safety and useful lifespan of the dam. This funding will support the first phase of improvements, including earthwork, brush cleanup and dam build-up,” the river district said in a news release. “Ultimately, the rehabilitation will benefit agricultural users with a reliable water supply and provide outdoor recreation and angling opportunities on the reservoir.”
This district also has awarded $38,200 for the lateral ditch ML47 headgate and ditch piping improvement project, which involves improving a headgate and ditch that divert from the Grand Valley Irrigational Canal. The project includes repairing cracks in the ditch’s concrete lining and installing a pressurized system of pipes.
“These improvements will support the availability of water for agricultural and residential users and increase efficiency in the system by reducing water loss. The project is also expected to reduce the amount of salt flowing from the ditch into the Colorado River, which occurs when the ditch floods,” the river district said in its release.
Lateral Ditch ML47 Inc., applied for the funding as the project proponent.
Voters in the 15-county river district last fall approved a property tax measure that primarily makes about $4.2 million in annual project funding available to help partners pay for infrastructure, conservation, agricultural and other water projects around the district.
Other recently approved project funding includes:
n $50,000 toward phase 1 of a project to monitor water quality in the Colorado River and its tributaries after last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon. Monitoring equipment is to be installed in the Colorado River watershed above the confluence with the Roaring Fork River in Glenwood Springs.
“This monitoring is urgently needed to understand conditions in the Colorado River and its tributaries as the watershed is expected to see increased sediment, debris flows and possible flood events in the upcoming runoff season. This monitoring effort will set the stage for long-term analysis of the effects of fire’s water-quality impacts for downstream communities and agricultural producers,” the river district said.
The fire’s potential water-quality impacts are being watched closely by municipal water providers such as the Clifton Water District, which gets its water from the river.
n $154,134 to go toward repairing the dam and outlet works at Fish Creek Reservoir 2 located in Gunnison County, with downstream benefits expected in Montrose County. The dam can’t currently be filled because of safety restrictions, and the repairs will let the reservoir again store water for late-season agricultural irrigation.
Project partners also plan to restore a once-productive trout fishery at the reservoir.
n $47,241 toward Upper Gunnison River restoration and irrigation improvements.
“This project will combine two irrigation diversions on the Gunnison River into a single point of diversion and restore a segment of the Upper Gunnison River,” the river district said. “The improved infrastructure will allow water rights holders to divert water during both low and high flows. Additionally, a return structure will be constructed to return unused water to the Gunnison River and allow young kokanee salmon to return to the river.”
n $50,000 for the Yampa River flow pilot project, to help fund releases from Elkhead Reservoir outside Craig this summer and collect data to understand the releases’ impact.
“The project marks a collaborative effort to protect historic agricultural water users in the Yampa River Basin from the impacts of decreasing river flows amid warming average annual temperatures, while enhancing river flows for … endangered fish and recreational water users,” the river district said.
n $25,000 toward phase 2 of the integrated management water plan for the Blue River Basin in Summit County. The plan is intended to enable consumptive and non-consumptive water users to understand and quantify current and future use.
“These multi-benefit projects support and protect our water users — farmers and ranchers who need reliable irrigation water, communities whose drinking water supplies have been impacted by wildfire and those who enjoy casting a line in our streams,” Amy Moyer, the river district’s director of strategic partnerships, said in the release. “We’re excited to see these projects and the Partnership Project Funding Program take shape to benefit West Slope communities.”