By 6 a.m. on Monday, critical retailers across Mesa County had to implement the social distancing practices as taped lines marking 6-feet can be found on the floors of businesses across the county.
While this is not the first public health order to address social distancing at businesses across the state, Saturday’s order sets standard guidelines for all local essential services to follow.
“This is important because we had some lack of consistency,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said at Monday’s community briefing at the Mesa County Health Department. “Some retailers had masked mandates in place. However, we had so much inconsistency in Mesa County we decided it was necessary to standardize this process.”
The order required all employees whose duties involve contact with members of the public to wear a non-medical cloth face covering, including a scarf or bandana.
Kuhr said masks protect others as much as they do the person wearing the mask.
“When we have a cashier not wearing a mask… (he or she) could be positive spreading the virus on some of (their goods). If the virus is on a non-porous surface it can live for about three days,” he explained.
Owners, managers and operators of critical retail establishments are also required to limit the number of people who may enter the facility at any one time and maintain a minimum of 6-feet physical distance from others
“Where lines may form at a facility, marking a six-foot increment at a minimum, establishing where individuals should stand to maintain adequate social distancing,” the order reads.
For reference, critical retail includes grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores, restaurants and bars, marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores, firearm stores and more.
“We’re just trying to add some consistency and reduce risk by getting everyone on the same page,” he said.
The order is in effect until Sunday, April 26 and could be extended.
According to Kuhr, the order not only looks to add consistency for the present but ensures area policies are clear on the matter for the future as well.
“As we go back to normal, we still will have to have our businesses doing certain things to reduce risk,” he added. “It’s not like all the sudden on a Monday we go back and everybody has dropped all those practices. We still will need to maintain those risk reducing practices.”
Failure to comply with the order can result in a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment of up to 18 months, the order reads.