Tom Lambert expected to hand off his work computer and keys on Friday, April 3, and walk into retirement.
But before he could step off the sidewalk in front of Ariel Clinical Services, he spotted one of his clients.
Then a car horn sounded, followed by another as a parade of vehicles drove by the North Avenue building with signs and shouted well wishes for a surprised Lambert, who has been a caseworker for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 34 years through Ariel and other local agencies in the Grand Valley.
It hit Lambert right in the heart as he saw current and past clients, host families and coworkers parading by and waving from their car windows.
“It was a good send-off,” he said. “It was really quite touching.”
However, it wasn’t quite the send-off Lambert’s coworkers originally planned, said Kathy McCoy, the marketing, recruitment and retention manager for Ariel.
In Lambert’s honor, they were going to have a huge breakfast for staff, lunch with host home providers and a midafternoon event with snacks and dancing to be attended by Lambert’s clients, she said.
COVID-19 changed all that, with staff working from home and checking on clients remotely.
“It was kind of surreal,” said Lambert, who missed the in-person interaction with clients at the tail-end of his career.
Some of those clients he has worked with for his entire 34-year career, he said.
“He will probably stay in touch with a lot of those clients forever,” McCoy said, describing Lambert as compassionate, patient and dedicated “like nobody I’ve known before.”
“It’s been a really, really rewarding career,” Lambert said.
That said, “It was time for me to go. But I’ve absolutely loved what I’ve done for the past 34 years. I couldn’t imagine a better career.”
Lambert’s retirement was official Friday, which was the day before his 66th birthday. As soon as the stay-at-home order lifts, he plans to add the finishing touches to a cabin he has spent years building in the high country.
He didn’t mind missing a retirement cake — “at my age I don’t need cake,” he said — but he’ll never forget the car parade.
“It was nice that people acknowledged my presence. I’m a pretty private guy, and I’ve never been one to toot my horn. I always take satisfaction in how well my clients are doing,” Lambert said.