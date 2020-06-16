Most of western Colorado, including Mesa County, is seeing hazy conditions due to smoke from two large wildfires burning in Arizona.
The two fires sending most of the smoke this way are the Magnum fire in the Kaibab National Forest in northern Arizona and the Bush fire outside Phoenix.
The National Weather Service model is predicting the amount of smoke to be higher than normal over the next few days, NWS meteorologist Dennis Phillips said.
“They’re the bigger fires, more intense fires, that’s why you get the bigger plume out of them,” Phillips said. “So as the fire gets bigger, you’ll see that plume grow in the next few days.”
Windy weather is driving that smoke into the area, but it may also keep it from settling in the valley, Phillips said. He said the wind is expected to continue for the next few days.
“The more fires you get, we’re going to add more and more smoke,” Phillips said. “It’s been windy right now. This whole spring has been windy, but the next few days, especially (Tuesday), are going to be pretty windy. I think that’ll keep it mixed a little better.”
Mesa County is already seeing an increase in ozone levels and the amount of small particulates in the air, Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager Heidi Dragoo said.
She said that is expected during wildfire season, but people can take steps to mitigate the increased air pollution.
“We’re definitely seeing some impact to our local air quality, which is why we’ve also issued a no-burn advisory just to really reduce the amount of extra pollutants that are going into the air right now,” Dragoo said.
The no-burn advisory will last through this evening. Phillips said the hot, dry, windy weather conditions in Mesa County are good for starting wildfires, though the wind may let up later in the week.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Mesa County due to the fire danger continuing through today.
“It looks like it is going to kind of abate a little bit through mid- to late-week, still be breezy in some spots, just not as widespread,” Phillips said. “So it’s still going to be dry. We’re not looking at any real measurable precipitation for at least another week.”
In addition to the no-burn advisory, Dragoo said people should try to limit the amount they drive by taking care of errands in one trip, using alternative transportation and reducing energy consumption at home to help the local air quality. She said the air quality can exacerbate lung diseases.
“Where we see it play out are for folks who have any sort of underlying lung conditions,” Dragoo said.
“So folks who have asthma or any kind of lung diseases, those things can be made worse by poor air quality.”
The coronavirus may be one of the conditions that is made worse by poor air quality, Dragoo said.
She said limiting time outside would help reduce the effect of the air quality.
“We know COVID can impact a person’s lungs and other systems,” Dragoo said. “Certainly for anyone out there who is sick with COVID right now, the poor air quality isn’t going to make them feel any better.”
For more information on Mesa County’s air quality visit health.mesacounty.us.