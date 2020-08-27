Thanks to hard-won lessons learned from the Pine Ridge Fire of 2012, the Clifton Water District is feeling better prepared for, although still concerned about, the likelihood of wildfire-related debris flows tainting the Colorado River and testing its treatment systems this year.
Dale Tooker, the district’s general manager, says the district at this point is principally concerned about the potential for fire and ash debris getting into the river, the district’s water source, from rainstorms where the Grizzly Creek Fire burned in Glenwood Canyon immediately adjacent to the Colorado River. Despite the size of the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, now the state’s largest ever, he said he’s less worried about impacts from that blaze based on his understanding about the location of the drainages involved there.
Anticipated mud/debris/ash flows in Glenwood Canyon are expected to impact not only Interstate 70 there but also municipal water supplies in the immediate vicinity and downstream, including in Clifton, where the water district serves some 42,000 people. Those flows could come in months, weeks or even earlier since rain is in the forecast for the Glenwood Canyon area on Saturday.
“There are a lot of people right now that are concerned about that debris flow. Fingers crossed, I’m hoping we don’t see it but our experience has been we will see fire debris in the Colorado River,” Tooker said.
‘PERFECT STORM’
The district’s experience is seared in Tooker’s mind. In 2012 the Pine Ridge Fire, sparked by lightning southwest of De Beque, burned nearly 14,000 acres.
“Pine Ridge was basically the perfect storm,” Tooker said.
He said that just a week or so after the fire, a regionalized thunderstorm hovered directly over the burned area.
“It inundated the Colorado River with fire ash and debris,” he said.
He said the river wasn’t just muddy but had a black ribbon of fire debris flowing down it. Fire ash and debris inundated the district’s treatment plant.
“The entire plant got filled up with what I like to affectionately call liquid smoke,” Tooker said. “The Colorado River did smell like the forest fire had been right on the river.”
The district relied on its reverse osmosis and nanofiltration processes to help it get through the crisis. They are highly effective in removing even fire debris odor and color and by design have the capacity to treat a portion of its water supply that is blended with other treated water. Clifton Water also had a sand filtration system at the time.
During the incident it took advantage of an agreement between local water utilities to share water with each other in emergencies, using an interconnected system to access water from the Ute Water Conservancy District. Ute Water pipes its primary water supply from the Plateau Creek watershed rather than the Colorado River.
In the 2012 incident, Clifton heard for a short time from some customers who smelled or tasted smoke in their water. Tooker said he’s not aware of such an impact being a health concern, but it is an aesthetic issue.
“It’s really difficult to remove that smoke odor from the water,” said Tooker.
Still, the water district is better able to deal with fire ash and debris than it was in 2012. Since then, the district spent millions of dollars to replace its sand filtration system with a microfiltration and ultrafiltration membrane technology. It has a smaller pore size than sand filters and thus is expected to do better at cleaning water in the case of a debris flow.
“I’m confident that the microfiltration and ultrafiltration will function significantly better than the sand filtration units we replaced. The degree to which it will function better I don’t know,” Tooker said. “… I think we’re in a good position but I guess we’ll find out.”
He said Clifton’s treatment also would treat ash and other fire debris as in other cases of high turbidity in water, meaning it would be mixed with a coagulant, aluminum sulfate, with sediment then being allowed to settle before filtration occurs.
BETTER COMMUNICATION
Since the Pine Ridge Fire, Clifton Water also took the step of developing an agreement under which other water users farther up the Colorado River will notify Clifton Water in cases of issues such as a fire-related debris flow in the river. The 2012 incident came as something of a surprise to the district, with the ash-tainted water quickly filling up its treatment plant. In such events the worst of the impacts can come in a big surge that begins to taper off after just a few hours, Tooker said. With the notification system now in place, it hopes to be better able to adjust some of its processes as needed before a debris flow arrives.
This week, the U.S. Geological Survey informed utilities, reservoir operators and others involved with Colorado River issues and management that it is replacing river water quality monitors in Glenwood Springs and Cameo with ones providing more detailed information that will help entities looking for signs of fire debris and ash in the river. Tooker said the Geological Survey also indicated it plans to install 24-hour-a-day webcams pointed at the river.
The agency already lets people sign up for text alerts that can notify them when certain conditions exist on the river as indicated by its water quantity and quality monitors.
Ute Water relies on the Colorado River as a backup water supply. Ute Water spokesperson Andrea Lopez its Plateau Creek supply is in good shape even with this year’s drought, although concerns could arise next year if the drought continues.
“We are currently not utilizing Colorado River water because we’re not in the position yet (to need it), and hopefully we won’t need to utilize the Colorado River,” she said.
Nevertheless, Ute Water has been working on a project that could address events that result in high turbidity in the river. It’s in the design phase for construction of ponds that would be used to let sediment settle out before Colorado River water is treated. Lopez said ponds would provide for three to seven days worth of storage.
The work has a price estimate of $4.25 million and the ponds’ construction is expected to be completed by 2022.
AIRBORNE ASH A CONCERN
Grand Junction’s water utility sources its water from 17 reservoirs on the Grand Mesa, conveying the water down the Kannah Creek watershed and into Juniata Reservoir. Randi Kim, the city’s utilities director, said the city has water rights on the Colorado River, and lets Clifton use that water under an agreement where city could use treated supplies from Clifton Water if backup water is needed.
As for Juniata Reservoir, it has been experiencing airborne deposits of wildfire ash, prompting the city this week to test the reservoir for phosphorus, a chemical that is typically seen with higher concentrations of ash. As of Thursday, the city was still awaiting results. Phosphorus is a nutrient that can lead to blooms of algae, which can clog reservoir piping and, if it reaches treatment facilities, clog filters and require more frequent cleaning measures.
Kim said that so far no big algae outbreaks are being seen on the reservoir.
“We’re monitoring it closely, that’s for sure,” Kim said.
Despite the drought, the city continues to have sufficient water in storage and is getting its full flow from Kannah Creek, Kim said.
“Our goal is always to have a one-year supply in storage to carryover in case of back-to-back drought years. We have that at present,” she said.
She said the city is seeing a lot more evaporation, and will be watching things closely over the next month to see how the drought might affect the city’s Kannah Creek flows or customer demand. Kim said she’s looking forward to forecasted cooler temperatures this week that she hopes will reduce demand.