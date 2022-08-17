Grand Junction’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee has received 30 applications for funding, according to the city of Grand Junction, with project ideas currently being reviewed by city staff.
Letters of interest for uses of Grand Junction’s ARPA funds, of which the city has about $9 million remaining, were due by the close of business Monday. City of Grand Junction staff will now review the applications and pass them on to the 11-member ARPA committee.
The committee is scheduled to meet Sept. 13 to discuss the projects.
The committee solicited projects in three categories: housing, homelessness and behavioral/mental health, although projects that don’t fit into one of the categories will also be reviewed.
A subcommittee for each of the categories will review the submissions for discussion with the committee as a whole.
Grand Junction originally received about $10.4 million in ARPA funds, which are designed to offset effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately $1.4 million went to Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Air Service Alliance and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission to offset lost lodging tax revenue during the pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, 2021. The money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by 2026.
The ARPA Committee started meeting in February to put a process in place for distributing the funds. In March, the committee elected to take all the funds as revenue replacement to eliminate red tape associated with the federal government, although the committee said the funds will still largely go toward social causes.
The committee met again in April to narrow the focus of the funds to housing and homelessness, and added behavioral/mental health as a category in May.
After that, the committee spent June and July refining its criteria and drafting a letter of interest document, which was released to the public in mid-July.
After the committee meets in September, it will be able to recommend uses for the fund to City Council. Committee Chair Bill Wade said in February he hoped to make recommendations to council within six months.
The committee is being advised by City Council Members Abe Herman, Randall Reitz and Dennis Simpson.
The city is also soliciting requests for nonprofit funding as part of its annual budget process. Requests for funding are due today.
In May, Mesa County announced its ARPA funds, some $29.2 million, will go toward building community halls in Clifton, De Beque, Mack/Loma and Whitewater, as well as a health clinic in Palisade, fiber optic lines in Collbran and water and sewer projects.