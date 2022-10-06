The empty lot across from Whitman Park will eventually be filled with a planned housing complex by Catholic Outreach aimed at alleviating Grand Junction’s homeless issues. A funding request for the project was recommended
to the Grand Junction City Council by an appointed committee.
The empty lot across from Whitman Park will eventually be filled with a planned housing complex by Catholic Outreach aimed at alleviating Grand Junction's homeless issues.
Scott Crabtree
The empty lot across from Whitman Park will eventually be filled with a planned housing complex by Catholic Outreach aimed at alleviating Grand Junction's homeless issues.
Scott Crabtree
The empty lot across from Whitman Park will eventually be filled with a planned housing complex by Catholic Outreach aimed at alleviating Grand Junction's homeless issues.
Scott Crabtree
The empty lot across from Whitman Park will eventually be filled with a planned housing complex by Catholic Outreach aimed at alleviating Grand Junction’s homeless issues. A funding request for the project was recommended
to the Grand Junction City Council by an appointed committee.
The city of Grand Junction’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee has selected six projects to recommend to City Council for the disbursements of about $9 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
The 10-person committee, which is overseen by three city council members, received 30 proposals in total via letters of interest submitted to the city.
The committee had previously chosen three areas of interest to focus on for projects: housing, homelessness and behavioral health. Each of the areas of interest had its own subcommittee.
Nine projects were voted on by the ARPA committee after each of the three subcommittees brought forward their three favorite projects. Six passed, one failed outright, and two were not advanced because the votes ended in ties.
Information about the proposed projects was not made available to the public prior to the votes, which took place Sept. 20.
A proposal by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach to help close the funding gap on its Mother Teresa Place apartment complex, which will create 40 apartment units for homeless people, was approved on an 8-2 vote.
The project is currently in the schematic design phase, according to a letter of interest for the project, and is expected to cost about $8 million to $9 million.
Catholic Outreach is requesting $3 million from the city, and the ARPA committee approved a recommendation of $1 million to $3 million.
“A generous grant from the city will be a strong impetus toward being awarded a grant from the Colorado Department of Housing,” the letter of interest states.
ARPA Committee member Cindy Enos-Martinez is on the board for Grand Valley Catholic Outreach.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend a proposal by the Counseling and Education Center for $996,006 for a new building in an underserved area.
“Our projected plan is to purchase or rent a facility within the city of Grand Junction that will become an outpost of our original building with the capacity to hold 5-6 therapy rooms of varying sizes as well as a front desk/lobby, a conference room, a break room, ADA compliant restrooms and safe outdoor spaces to be enjoyed by our clients,” CEC’s letter of interest states.
After a debate about whether a for-profit business should be eligible to receive funding, the committee voted 8-2 to recommend a $244,000 proposal from Altitude Pediatrics to increase its pediatric behavioral health services.
The committee also voted 9-1 to recommend using about $3 million in ARPA funds to create a land bank for the city of Grand Junction to purchase land on which to put affordable housing.
“Additional revenue streams as proposed recently by City Council would begin to collect over time to add to the amount in the land bank to increase the amount of money available for affordable land purchase by the city. This land would then be made available to affordable housing developers in the community, including homeless and housing entities, through RFP processes, to ensure that the housing needs of the city continue to be met,” the letter of interest states.
A proposal by Housing Resources to use $1 million to create a revolving loan fund for a down payment assistance program was recommended via a 7-3 vote.
A request for $1.8 million by the Grand Junction Housing Authority was approved by the committee to assist with the purchase of a 180-unit apartment complex “in the heart of the city” in order to preserve the complex’s affordability. The complex, which according to the letter of interest is to go on the market soon, was not specified in the letter of interest.
A request by Homeward Bound for $2.3 million to $2.9 million to create a campus to provide housing and services to the city’s homeless population was not moved forward after the committee voted in a 5-5 tie.
ARPA committee chair Bill Wade is the emeritus chair of the Homeward Bound board.
A proposal by Mutual Aid Partners for a $30,136 grant to provide resources to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was not moved forward after the committee’s vote ended in a tie.
A $100,000 request by Mesa County Valley School District 51 to improve the district’s capacity for trauma informed classrooms was not moved forward after the committee voted 8-2 against the proposal.
The committee also voted to recommend the city allocate any funds left over to the land bank.
ARPA funds need to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.