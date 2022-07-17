The city of Grand Junction is seeking project ideas to fund with its remaining American Rescue Plan Act money.
A letter of interest application for projects is available on the city's website, and applications are open until Aug. 15.
The city's ARPA Committee, comprised of 11 people appointed by City Council, and overseen by three city council members, met earlier this week to finalize the letter of interest.
Projects are being sought in three areas: behavioral health, homelessness and affordable housing. Those topics were first discussed in March and finalized during the committee's May meeting.
Previously, the ARPA Committee had just been soliciting ideas related to homelessness via the letter of interest because members felt they had good ideas for behavioral health (a workforce development program) and affordable housing (creating a housing trust for the city), but changed its mind during Tuesday's meeting, according to committee chair Bill Wade, who did not attend the meeting but is familiar with what happened.
City staff and the ARPA committee will also look at projects that are outside the scope of the three topics if any are submitted.
Submissions will be reviewed by the committee and city staff, and successful submissions will be recommended by the committee to City Council for approval.
The timeline for those recommendations will be dictated by how many applications the city receives.
Wade said he's interested in seeing how many applications the committee receives, and hopes the committee settles on something that can last.
"There's nothing worse than investing money in something that works for two years and then disappears," Wade said.
Grand Junction received $10.4 million in ARPA funds, which are meant to offset impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
About $1.4 million of that has gone to Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and the Grand Junction Sports Commission to replace lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mesa County announced in May the $29.2 million it received from ARPA is going to build community halls in Clifton, De Beque, Mack/Loma and Whitewater, as well as a health clinic in Palisade, fiber optic lines in Collbran and water and sewer projects.