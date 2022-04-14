The committee responsible for recommending how the city of Grand Junction distributes roughly $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds has tentatively narrowed its interest to projects concerning housing and homelessness.
The committee voted 6-4 at a meeting Tuesday to start developing criteria for worthy projects related to housing and homelessness to run by city staff and council before asking for proposals to fund, while also leaving room for other topics to potentially be addressed.
The four committee members who voted against wanted to lock housing and homelessness in as the areas of focus and move forward.
Those other topics must be brought forward in time for the committee to investigate them before its monthly meeting in May.
Previously, the ARPA committee had formed three subcommittees, each tasked with investigating the feasibility of using the funds to address child care, affordable housing and homelessness, respectively.
Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce CEO Diane Schwenke, reporting for the child care subcommittee, said the topic doesn’t represent a viable use of the ARPA funds because one of the main problems in address in the lack of child care is staffing, which would be a continuing cost not suited for a one-time payout from ARPA.
Committee Vice Chair Ben Herman, presenting for the housing subcommittee, said there is an opportunity to use the ARPA funds to leverage organizations that already exist to provide affordable housing infrastructure, such as the housing authority or Habitat for Humanity, in order to increase Grand Junction’s workforce housing stock.
The committee discussed creating a land trust for the city of Grand Junction to identify and purchase potential sites for workforce housing.
This idea is part of the city of Grand Junction’s housing action plan, but its inception could be sped up with ARPA funds.
It also brought up giving funds to Habitat for Humanity to build out its existing subdivision, which has the potential for 26 single-family homes and could easily double its current capacity of four houses per year with ARPA Funds, according to committee member and Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County Executive Director Laurel Cole.
“I don’t think we could build houses fast enough to meet the need of qualified families applying for our program,” Cole said.
Cole noted the spaces in Habitat for Humanity’s subdivision don’t have to be limited to single-family dwellings.
Committee Chair Bill Wade, who is a board member for HomewardBound, said projects helping organizations such as HomewardBound and Catholic Outreach could be a worthy use of the committee’s funds.
“We felt like we should explore this in greater detail,” Wade said.
The city of Grand Junction received a total of $10.4 million in ARPA funds, which the city declared as revenue replacement to avoid red tape with the federal government.
Grand Junction City Council voted last week to allocate roughly $1.4 million from the ARPA funds to Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Air Alliance and the Grand Junction Sports Commission to replace lost lodging tax revenue from 2020.
The 11-member ARPA committee, which is advised by City Council Members Abe Herman, Randall Reitz and Dennis Simpson, is looking at ways to use the remaining ARPA funds to address identified needs in the community.
Abe Herman noted Tuesday it isn’t a foregone conclusion projects recommended by the ARPA committee will be funded by City Council.
The committee is next scheduled to meet in May, when it will finalize which topics to pursue and discuss criteria for projects that could be funded, which will then be run by city staff and City Council to make sure the committee is on the right track.
Committee meetings are open to the public.