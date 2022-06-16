Grand Junction’s American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee is getting ready to solicit letters of interest for projects related to homelessness.
The 11-member committee has been tasked with recommending projects to City Council for Grand Junction to fund with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The committee has narrowed its focus for the funds to addressing behavioral health, homelessness and affordable housing, but already has tentative projects in mind for housing and behavioral health.
For housing, the committee is exploring the possibility of creating a land trust to hold parcels that could be developed into affordable housing.
Committee member Laurel Cole, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County, said the next steps for that project are looking into the process for creating a land trust and figuring out how much funding would need to go there.
For behavioral health, the committee is exploring a program aimed at helping workforce development for behavioral health care in the area.
Letters of interest will be reviewed and scored by city staff and then discussed by the ARPA committee, likely in August, to determine which projects should be recommended to the City Council.
Projects not related to homelessness or even one of the two other areas of focus will still be reviewed and scored by city staff, and looked at by the ARPA committee.
Both capital and programmatic applications will be looked at by the committee, according to ARPA committee chair Bill Wade, but the funds seem to be more suited to capital projects.
The committee must also determine how much money should go to each of the three areas of focus.
The submittal period for letters of interest will be open for 30 days. A draft letter of interest will be on the committee’s website.
Cole noted other organizations that received ARPA funds allocated their money without the use of a committee.
Mesa County announced last month its $29.2 million is going to build community halls in Clifton, De Beque, Mack/Loma and Whitewater, as well as a health clinic in Palisade, fiber optic lines in Collbran and water and sewer projects.
“We have a much more open process for where to put the ARPA funds,” Cole said.
Grand Junction received $10.4 million in ARPA funds, which are meant to offset impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About $1.4 million of that has gone to Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and the Grand Junction Sports Commission to replace lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wade said he’s not sure if the full committee will meet in July, but the housing, homelessness and behavioral health subcommittees will meet.