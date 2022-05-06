A total of four people have now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the discovery of a dead body with gunshot wounds at the Days Inn on Horizon Drive.
Buddy Cates, 31, of Grand Junction, was found dead of gunshot wounds April 23.
KC Hatley, 21, and Cory Davis, 36, were arrested the day after the shooting, and Amanda Cunningham, 31, and Lanea Cameron, 27, have now been arrested in connection with Cates’ death.
According to Cameron’s arrest affidavit, just after 11 p.m. on April 23 Grand Junction Police Department officers responded to the Horizon Drive Days Inn about a disturbance.
Once on scene, according to the affidavit, they found Cates dead on the floor of a motel room that didn’t have the door closed all the way, with three suspected fentanyl pills on the a TV stand, a revolver and an automatic pistol near the body and a bundle of cash on a bed.
Police identified Cates based on a face tattoo using an ID photo on file with the hotel.
Witnesses told police they had heard loud noises like a door slamming or two 2x4s smacking together, according to the affidavit.
Records say the surveillance footage from the hotel shows four people, later identified as Cunningham, Cameron, Davis and Hatley, going into the room.
Cunningham and Cameron approached the motel room’s door and knocked, according to the affidavit, with Davis and Hatley approaching the door from the other side and charging through the door after it opens.
There is no footage of what happened inside the room, according to the affidavit, but three audible pops can be heard on the footage.
According to the affidavit, the four people then left the hotel.
While on scene, GJPD officers found drops of blood leading away from the room, according to the affidavit.
An autopsy showed Cates had two gunshot wounds.
Davis was brought in for questioning after being pulled over in a red Ford Mustang that had been seen on the surveillance footage from the hotel.
According to the affidavit, a witness told police the four had gone to the motel to “jump” Cates and Davis shot Cates after Cates shot Hatley.
“Davis denied shooting Cates.”
Hatley was taken into custody by the SWAT team April 24 at a residence.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound.
According to the affidavit, police interviewed Cameron on April 25, and she told police when she opened the door to the hotel room and Davis and Hatley rushed in, she had not known who they were or where they came from.
The affidavit states the surveillance video shows a coordinated rather than spontaneous entrance to the room.
Cameron told police she and Cunningham ran into the bathroom after a fight broke out and were in the bathroom when the shots were fired.
Cunningham also told police she hid in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.
“The video shows they were not surprised when KC and Cory went into the room to assault Buddy,” the affidavit states.
“The video and audio show none of them were invited into the room, but yet they all, Lanea, Amanda, Cory and KC unlawfully entered the room for this assault. During the commission of the burglary, Buddy shot KC, and Cory shot Buddy twice; resulting in Buddy’s death,” the affidavit continues
Davis and Hatley are being held at the Mesa County jail on a $1 million bond on the murder charge.
Cunningham and Cameron are being held at the Mesa County jail on a $250,000 bond for the second-degree murder charge.