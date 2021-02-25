A 17-year-old juvenile male and 18-year-old Carter Bieber are accused of attempted first-degree murder in relation to a shooting shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Grand Junction Police Department investigation of the shooting found numerous cartridge casings located in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Main Street, and damage consistent with bullet holes. It was the second shooting in less than a week.
No suspects or victims were located at the scene on Tuesday, but two people with gunshot wounds arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center in a private vehicle shortly after this incident occurred, according to the GJPD. Their injuries are reportedly serious.
The police department indicates that three parties were involved in the incident, all of whom allegedly dischargd their firearms at the scene, but detectives have reportedly been unsuccessful in contacting the third party or locating an additional firearm.
Detectives believe the firearm that was used during the incident may have been discarded somewhere along an unknown route from the 1800 block of Main Street to St. Mary’s Hospital.
If the firearm is located, GJPD asks that you call 911 immediately.