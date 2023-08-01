An arrest was made in a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday morning.
Around 6 a.m., the Grand Junction Police Department and the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the area of North Avenue and Cannell Avenue for a hit and run involving a bicycle.
