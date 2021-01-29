Two people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 21 shooting death of a Grand Junction man.
After a week of searching for Frank Kurtz and Charity Perschbacher, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested the two on Thursday morning.
Kurtz, 56, was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the homicide of Marcos Bencomo. Kurtz was also charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Investigators were following up on leads when they spotted Kurtz and Perschbacher walking in the Clifton area. Both were taken into custody without incident in the area of 32 3/8 Road and White Avenue.
Perschbacher, 37, who investigators named as a person of interest in the murder of Bencomo, was also arrested and taken into custody at the scene. She’s facing felony drug and weapon possession charges related to the shooting, a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Few details have been released about the shooting death and it remains an open investigation.
The MSCO reported that a body was found after deputies arrived on the scene outside a residence on White Avenue near 32 3/8 Road on Jan. 21. It’s the same location where Kurtz and Perschbacher were arrested Thursday morning.
Investigators immediately identified Kurtz and Pershbacker as persons of interest in the shooting. At the time, MSCO also said they should be considered armed and dangerous.
MSCO, on Jan. 25, obtained a first-degree murder warrant for the arrest of Kurtz. On the same day, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Bencomo, a 36-year-old Grand Junction resident. The coroner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
The day of the shooting and law enforcement presence on the scene created a hectic and nerve-racking day for nearby Rocky Mountain Elementary.
The school was put on shelter-in place while the incident was being investigated. All students who normally walk home had to be picked up from school on that Thursday as a result of the police investigation.
The MSCO offered its thanks to a number of agencies that assisted with the case and apprehension of Kurtz and Perschbacher.
“Over the last seven days of extensive investigation and searches, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the assistance and cooperation in this case by the Grand Junction Police Department, the Western Colorado Drug Task Force, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigation, the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center, the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Hollister Police Department (CA) and our community,” the release said.
Kurtz and Perschbacher are being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.