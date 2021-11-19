The man sought by law enforcement in connection with a Montrose kidnapping case is now in custody, and the woman involved has been found safe.
Tre Glenn Richardson, 27, was arrested by deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in the early mounting hours Friday in Clifton.
Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky said the combined sheriff and Grand Junction Police Department SWAT team was also involved in the apprehension of Richardson.
Richardson was located in the course of an investigation by the Montrose Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The 2003 dark blue Ford Windstar minivan, which was sought by officers in this case was also recovered.
The woman that law enforcement believed to have been kidnapped, Angela O’neill, was found safe in Montrose Friday afternoon.
"Out of respect to her and her family we will not be issuing any further information at this time," the Montrose Police Department said in a press release. "There still is an active investigation into this case."
After Richardson was arrested, law enforcement reported that O’neill was still missing. After several hours of not knowing her whereabouts, the Montrose Sheriff's Office reported that she had been located and she was safe.
Agencies involved in the case and the arrest of Richardson include Montrose Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department.