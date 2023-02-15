Holden Chadwick

A former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney who police said used his position to mislead officials while looking into a case in another jurisdiction for a friend turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday afternoon.

Holden Chadwick, 30, is being accused of attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with physical evidence and official misconduct, according to the arrest warrant. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

