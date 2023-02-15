A former Mesa County Deputy District Attorney who police said used his position to mislead officials while looking into a case in another jurisdiction for a friend turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday afternoon.
Holden Chadwick, 30, is being accused of attempting to influence a public servant, tampering with physical evidence and official misconduct, according to the arrest warrant. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
The arrest stems from an incident that started Jan. 30 when Chadwick emailed the Boulder County District Attorney's Office regarding a potential investigation into "Max Clark."
"I am reaching out regarding a potential investigation there may be in Boulder County of this particular individual," the email read. "He is a potential witness/victim here in Mesa County and I need to know if he has any associated investigations that may impact our case. Thank You!"
At the time, Chadwick was assigned to county court in Judge Craig Henderson's division.
According to the affidavit for the warrant, a paralegal in Boulder said there was a 2015 case involving Clark that was closed, and there may be a law enforcement investigation that is open, but nothing has been sent to the District Attorney's Office.
The Boulder County District Attorney's Office sent the email thread to the Mesa County District Attorney's Office because it appeared to be suspicious.
The investigation found Chadwick sent similar inquiries to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the warrant states.
The email to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office read: "I am a DDA [Deputy District Attorney] out here in Mesa County, and I was told by someone in investigating a case we have right now that there may be a potential investigation into the man. He is a potential witness/victim in one of my cases, and I am just trying to figure out whether or not this needs to be disclosed or otherwise going forward. Thank you!"
Law enforcement then contacted Clark, who denied ever being in the Grand Junction area or any association with any of the Clark families in the area. The affidavit states when Clark was later contacted after having been determined to be an associate of Chadwick's, he did not respond.
When contacted about the suspicious email thread by a DA's office investigator, Chadwick said a defense attorney had provided him the name Max Clark as a possible witness in a hit and run case, the affidavit states.
The investigator told Chadwick he had an audio recording of Clark denying having ever been in Grand Junction, according to the affidavit, and said he would book that call into evidence and Chadwick would need to file a report.
Chadwick then asked the investigator to give him the recording to "put it in the file," which according to the affidavit is not in keeping with how the DA's office procedures usually work.
The investigator then emailed Chadwick to upload the recording into the system, and Chadwick responded that he had been informed the person in question's name was actually "Matt Clark."
According to the affidavit, the investigator then checked the case number given by Chadwick for the hit and run, which made no mention of anyone with the last name "Clark."
A short time later, according to the affidavit, Chadwick added the following note to the file: "Defense gave me the name of a potential witness? They said Max Clark but then said Matt Clark...either way I don't think it changes the issue here."
The investigator learned Chadwick had made the edit just minutes after providing the investigator with the case number, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the investigator then contacted the defense attorney on the case, who said she didn't think she had provided any witnesses in the case, and that the defendant was taking a plea the next day.
In a meeting with Assistant District Attorney Trish Mahre and Chief Deputy District Attorney Rich Tuttle, Chadwick was asked directly if he or his wife knew Max Clark, and Chadwick said no, the affidavit states. He then said the information came from the defense, and he may have confused it with a different case.
Chadwick then emailed the defense attorney in the case, writing, "Did you not tell me something about a potential witness here named Max Clark or Matt Clark? Am I imagining that?"
The defense attorney responded that there was no such person on their witness list.
"If I am having amnesia please send me the email," the defense attorney wrote. "But that is definitely not ringing a bell for me at all."
The investigator then contacted a relative of Clark's, according to the affidavit, who said Clark may be under investigation in Boulder, and that Clark had mentioned a friend who is a lawyer in Grand Junction.
According to the affidavit, the investigator then determined through social media that Clark and Chadwick had been roommates for a time.
"It is evident that Chadwick contacted Boulder DA’s Office and Boulder Sheriff’s Office using his official capacity and using false pretenses, in order to gain the benefit of determining if his acquaintance, Max Clark, is under criminal investigation," the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, in a meeting with District Attorney Dan Rubinstein Chadwick said Clark is a distant friend who had reached out.
"Chadwick explained that Clark had told Chadwick that there were possible allegations against Clark regarding Clark putting things into to somebody’s drinks in Boulder County; the context was [Roofies], a date rape drug used for sex assaulting unwitting individuals. Chadwick explained that he had decided to contact Boulder authorities to inquire about the pending criminal investigation into Max Clark," the affidavit states.
According to a press release, the District Attorney's Office will be asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor from the 7th Judicial District in Montrose to prosecute the case.
The affidavit requested a $10,000 personal recognizance bond for Chadwick, who does not have a criminal history and is not considered dangerous or a flight risk.