The Las Vegas Police Department has been notified that an arrest warrant has been issued for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, but there’s been no word on whether law enforcement there have picked her up or if she’s returned to Grand Junction on her own, or gone elsewhere.
That warrant was issued shortly after it became known by local prosecutors that Peters allegedly violated conditions of her bond on multiple criminal charges, one of which prevents her from leaving the state without prior permission from the courts.
While Peters was a candidate for secretary of state, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and the presiding judge in the criminal case against her, District Judge Matthew Barrett, had been more lenient in allowing her to do so.
Not anymore.
On Monday, Barrett had approved a motion from Rubinstein to block any future permission to leave Colorado, primarily because she lost her bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state and no longer is a candidate.
“The people believe Ms. Peters needs to be treated like all other criminal defendants on bond and needs to file a motion asking for modification of her bond conditions,” Rubinstein wrote in a July 11 motion objecting to her request to leave the state. “Ms. Peters has less motivation to appear in court now that she no longer is a candidate. Additionally, she has evidenced through her travel prior to the election that she has the means to flee if she wants to.”
But Rubinstein discovered on Wednesday that Peters left the state anyway.
On Thursday, Peters’ attorney filed a motion with the court to quash the arrest warrant, asking for an immediate hearing on the matter.
In that motion, Peters’ attorney Harvey Steinberg said it was his fault that a motion asking for Peters to leave the state this week was not properly filed with the court, saying Peters was not informed that Barrett had barred out-of-state travel on Monday when she provided a travel itinerary on Tuesday for the Las Vegas event.
“Because her travel plans were not noticed, Mr. Steinberg’s office did not prepare or file a proper notice with the court of her intent to travel out of state,” Steinberg wrote in the motion. “Ms. Peters did not know about this oversight.”
Peters spoke at a Las Vegas conference hosted by the Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association, where she first revealed plans to mail a letter to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold requesting a recount of the June primary.
That letter was notarized by a notary public for the state of Nevada.
That address was aired on a televised blog operated by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has been financially backing Peters ever since she first ordered images taken of county election equipment last summer.
On Thursday, Griswold’s office said it finally was in receipt of Peters’ letter, along with one from GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Ron Hanks, who similarly lost his bid to be the nominee to run against U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the fall.
The process for conducting those recounts has begun.
One major part of that process is to determine what it would cost, an expense that must be borne by the requestors because both candidates lost by more than the one-half of 1% margin to trigger an automatic recount.
Although that total cost isn’t yet known, Brandi Bantz, director of elections for Mesa County, said it would cost the county about $7,918 to recount one of the races. If all other of the state’s 64 counties come in with similar estimates, it could cost at least $506,752 to recount those votes.
Those costs could be higher if both recounts must be done separately.
“I don’t think it would change the cost if we can run both counts at the same time,” Bantz told The Daily Sentinel. “If we have to run the recounts separately, it could definitely impact the estimate. The deadline to complete a recount is Aug. 2, and we would have to work overtime to complete two separate recounts before the deadline. Overtime would have to be charged for judges and staff, which can add up fast.”
During her address to the Las Vegas group, which believes that sheriffs are the ultimate legal authority in any given county, Peters had a few choice words for Rubinstein, Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell and even U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, whom she criticized for not backing her many failed attempts to prove election fraud.
“No, don’t clap for her. Do not clap for her,” Peters told the crowd. “I went up to her and said, ‘I need your support.’ She just bristled up and she says when all this started coming down she says, ‘I support all my constituents.’ Have you heard her say anything about elections or election security? Have you?”
Peters also said that Boebert initially encouraged her to make the computer images, and even met with the computer guy who made them, which allegedly is a California election denier Conan Hayes.
Boebert’s staff, however, denied both claims.
“Congresswoman Boebert stands by her previous statement that she believes everyone, including Tina Peters, deserves a fair trial and a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law,” her spokesman, Ben Stout, said. “For the record, Congresswoman Boebert is not aware of ever having met with the person who allegedly took the images related to Tina Peters’ indictment, and never encouraged such images to be taken. Any claim to the contrary is false.”
At the Las Vegas event, Peters repeated other outlandish claims, including that Rubinstein forced her now ex-husband to sign papers divorcing her while he was in a nursing home suffering from dementia.
The couple, who are currently embroiled in a civil lawsuit over allegations Peters falsely filed a quit claim deed taking possession of her husband’s home, were legally separated years ago.
Peters also said that Rowell took away her concealed-carry gun permit, but failed to mention that the sheriff’s office is required by law to do so for any defendant facing felony charges.
Peters also called Fruita resident Gerald Wood “a liar and a cheat,” saying he had agreed to have his identity used by someone else — allegedly Hayes — to take the images. Wood has been exonerated in the entire matter.
Peters went on to say that everyone seems to be against her.
“I’m the most hated woman, not just on the left,” Peters said.
“The GOP is involved in this, too. It’s the left and the right. It’s the uni-party. It’s the globalists,” Peters added. “They’ve arrested three grandmothers for defending their elections. They’re coming after you. We’re standing in the way.”
Peters was referring to her co-defendants, Deputy Chief Clerk Belinda Knisley and former Elections Manager Sandra Brown, both of whom also face similar felony charges. Knisley has already started to cooperate with prosecutors in the case, telling them that Peters ordered her to lie about Hayes, according to court records.
If Peters is arrested, she is to appear before Barrett, who will determine whether to revoke her $25,000 cash-only bond, money she could lose outright, and either be placed in jail until trial or ordered into a home arrest with an ankle monitor.