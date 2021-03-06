A pair of Mesa County residents have been arrested over the past few weeks in relation to a string of breaks in that occurred at a local storage-unit facility.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke to one of the victims last month who said that someone broke into her storage unit and took two complete sets of vehicle rims and tires, according to the arrest affidavit.
Robert Beagley with the MCSO Property Crimes Unit said surveillance from the storage facility showed the suspects hitting multiple storage units at the facility on consecutive nights. It also gave police information on the suspect’s vehicle.
The next day, one of the investigators received an email from a fellow deputy that he had seen the suspect’s vehicle a few weeks earlier.
Surveillance units later located the suspect’s vehicle, which was associated with A.J. Bourbeau, 20, and arrested him during a traffic stop.
He received various charges related to the break-ins, including first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.
Beagley said they executed search warrants at a location associated with Bourbeau and found the tires and wheels that were reported stolen.
During an interview with police, Bourbeau said he drove Casey Palmer to the storage units two different times using two different vehicles and confirmed he helped Palmer load the stolen rims into the vehicle.
Mesa County deputies arrested Palmer on first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools and more.
“We got the majority of the stolen property back,” Investigator Robin Martin said.
Beagley said that for these types of investigations, recovering the items can be very rare. A lot of times the items are sold off to other people.
“We got some pieces to fall in place,” he said. “We got him identified really quickly and he didn’t have time to get rid of what he stole.”
Among the items stolen included DVDs, a laptop and camping supplies, according to the victim.
Although storage-unit burglaries, theft from vehicle and other crimes targeting businesses are frequent crimes seen in Mesa County, Beagley said that there seems to be a slow-down in the community.
“Usually when we make a case, it makes an impact,” he said.
Beagley said the department has night shift officers drive by storage units in the area when on patrol, to deter theft.