In a move U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn says he hopes can help bring some closure for victims, federal authorities on Tuesday arrested the operators of the now-closed Sunset Mesa funeral home in Montrose on allegations that they illegally sold body parts or entire bodies of deceased people without the consent of their families.
Megan Hess, 43, and her mother, Shirley Koch, 66, were arrested without incident and appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge in Grand Junction to be advised of their rights and the charges pending against them, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Both pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials.
Dunn told reporters in a teleconference that for family members who have felt guilt or responsibility for what happened to their loved ones, “I want them to know that this is not their fault, that they were the victims here.”
The arrests follow what the department described as a complex, two-year investigation involving a detailed forensic review of evidence.
A recently unsealed grand jury indictment says that from 2010 through 2018, Hess and Koch operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, which purported to provide burial and cremation services. Hess and sometimes Koch allegedly would offer to have SMFD cremate decedents’ bodies and provide the remains back to the families, and charged $1,000 or more for cremations, with many never occurring, authorities say.
Authorities say that in 2009, Hess created a nonprofit called Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, doing business as Donor Services, a body broker service based in the same location as SMFD.
“In at least dozens of instances, Hess and Koch did not follow family wishes, and neither discussed nor obtained authorization for Donor Services to transfer decedents’ bodies or body parts to third parties,” the Justice Department said in a news release. “In the few instances where families agreed to donation, Hess and Koch sold the remains of those decedents beyond what was authorized by the family, which was often limited to small tissue samples, tumors, or portions of skin. Hess and Koch also delivered cremains to families with the representation that the cremains were that of the deceased when, frequently, that was not the case.”
Dunn said the defendants had a container in their office full of the cremains of various individuals.
The Justice Department said Hess and Koch shipped bodies and body parts that tested positive for, or belonged to people who had died from, infectious diseases including Hepatitis B and C, and HIV, after certifying to buyers that the remains were disease-free.
“These shipments would be through the mail or on commercial air flights in violation of Department of Transportation regulations regarding the transportation of hazardous materials,” the Justice Department said in its release.
If convicted of mail fraud, Hess and Koch each could be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison, per count. Transportation of hazardous materials is punishable by up to five years in federal prison per count. The two also could face up to a $250,000 fine, per count.
Authorities didn’t seek detention of Hess and Koch on Tuesday. They were released on $100,000 unsecured bond and ordered to surrender their passports and not leave Colorado.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office plans to later conduct a private meeting with victims to provide them with more information and answer their questions.
Due to the community impact of the alleged crimes, Dunn had planned to announce the arrests at a press conference Tuesday in Grand Junction, but those plans changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dunn said the remains of at least 38 people were shipped without the consent of next of kin, and often against their wishes. The indictment indicates that remains from hundreds of decedents were obtained without authorization, but Dunn said the charges cover the instances authorities feel they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
He said the fraud generated hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenues. The indictment says that the income from the body broker services let Hess advertise cremation rates that often were the least expensive in the area, ensuring her a constant supply of bodies for the body broker business. She or Koch at times also offered free or reduced-rate cremations to incentivize donation of remains by families, the indictment says. Some families were led to believe that donated remains would be used to treat living recipients, it says.
The investigation’s pace was slowed by factors such as remains having been sent around the country; the need for analysis to determine if cremains were human, which wasn’t necessarily always the case; and the need to obtain DNA samples from appropriate family members to compare against cremains, authorities said.
Colorado Mesa University assisted in the identification process.
Bodies and body parts were sold for scientific, medical and educational purposes.
“To a large extent we consider many of the purchasers to be victims in this case as well,” Dunn said.
The indictment says Hess advertised remains to customers as being legitimately and freely donated when that often wasn’t the case. In dozens of instances, records maintained by Hess and Koch contained donor authorization forms with forged signatures, and customers wouldn’t have bought remains had they known they were stolen rather than donated, the indictment says. It says Hess also sent customers altered lab reports indicating that remains tested negative for infectious diseases.