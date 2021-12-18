It might be odd to be happy about having a hole in a wall, but Ronya Anna is thrilled.
The president of The Art Center of Western Colorado’s board of trustees sees the hole recently opened in the east exterior wall of the building at 1803 N. Seventh St. as evidence of growth and change for the arts organization.
“It’s finally here!” Anna said in an interview before a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to mark the start of work by FCI Constructors on what will become the center’s Jac Kephart Gallery.
It has been two years since an initial contribution was made toward the gallery, and since then The Art Center launched a $600,000 capital campaign to raise funds for the gallery and other improvements to the building, Anna said.
The total amount needed for the gallery and improvements has grown to about $780,000, she said.
Fortunately, The Art Center is about 90% of the way to that goal with the hope of matching by Jan. 21 a $20,000 challenge grant donated through the Western Colorado Community Foundation, she said.
“We can’t believe the outpouring of support from the community,” Anna said. “We’re excited to improve the building and bring it up to the standard it should be at.”
With the groundbreaking, there is now physical evidence to show that long-anticipated changes are finally being made at The Art Center, she said.
Less visible perhaps than the hole in the wall is the modern fire mitigation system that already has been installed in the building.
Other improvements in the works include replacing the carpeting in the Gould Gallery — the current carpet is “probably 40 years old,” said Lee Borden, The Art Center’s executive director — roof repairs, improvements to the HVAC system and to permanent collection storage.
There was much that needed to be fixed to bring the building up to the quality that will be seen in the Jac Kephart Gallery, Borden said.
The new gallery space will be about 1,700 square feet and located in what was an open-air serenity garden or Japanese garden inside the east exterior wall of The Art Center.
It will be named in honor of Jac Kephart, an internationally recognized Grand Valley painter and mixed-media artist who mentored and inspired many other artists.
Kephart died in 2019.
“He was a great guy,” Borden said. “He was such as supporter of The Art Center. He was a brilliant artist. … It is very fitting for us to honor him.”
Both Borden and Anna expect a ribbon cutting for the new gallery space to happen in March.
For information about the Jac Kephart Gallery or to make a donation to The Art Center’s project, go to gjartcenter.org/kephartproject.