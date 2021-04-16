The first two sculptures commissioned for the roundabouts near Interstate 70 at the entrance to Fruita were installed recently. It's been a five-year effort to get public art into the area that began with the 2016 Fruita Gateway Enhancement Plan.
The first two sculptures, created by Jeff Bates, are meant to highlight Fruita's past and present. The southern roundabout is themed "then" while the northern roundabout is themed "now." The debut sculptures feature a cowboy to the south and a mountain biker to the north. The Fruita Arts and Culture Board has plans to install four more pieces to complete the project this summer.