As some restaurants, retailers and gyms are slowly able to reopen, county health officials warn that businesses that open against public health guidelines are jeopardizing the ability of others to reopen.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the county has been granted a waiver to reopen business faster than the state as a whole, due to its low number of COVID-19 cases. However, he said the state could re-evaluate that variance if businesses aren’t adhering to the guidelines.
“We earned this because our numbers were low, our hospitalizations were low, so they’re allowing us to take steps to ease up more than the state does,” Kuhr said. “So, my fear is that if people just decide to open up, then do we lose that privilege?”
Kuhr said the county has been working with businesses to navigate the state and county guidelines for reopening. While in most cases those conversations have been productive, Kuhr said there has been some difficulty.
Bananas Fun Park, which operates a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, some of which are not permitted under county guidelines, announced that it was opening all of its facilities this week, including its water park. Owner Chris Burns said his business has taken precautions, like ensuring 6 feet separation in lines and has employees regularly wiping down surfaces.
“I just feel we’re doing the best we can do to keep people safe and I believe we are,” Burns said. “We’re giving 110%. I would suggest this place is 95% cleaner than anywhere in this valley or the county because we always have been. I think people will tell you that too.”
Indoor recreation facilities, like Bananas’ arcade and Lazer Tag facility are not allowed to open under the current guidance. Pools, even in gyms that are allowed to operate, have not been given permission to open but Burns takes issue with the water park being defined as a pool. It does not have standing water, he said.
However, playgrounds are also not permitted.
Burns pointed to guidance from the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions that outlined reasons for parks to be allowed to reopen, including that social distancing can be maintained on the property, that employees control seating on rides and that most attendees are families.
Burns said current guidelines allow large facilities like hardware stores, grocery stores and liquor stores to be open. He said he felt his facility was less likely to spread the virus than some businesses currently allowed by the county and state.
“I’m following everything that I think is correct and is safe for people, and that’s our goal is to keep people safe,” Burns said.
Kuhr said communication between the county and the fun park has broken down. The park has not listed on its website or in Facebook posts announcing its opening or what types of restrictions will be in place for guests.
“I feel we’re doing everything that we possibly can to stay as safe as possible,” Burns said. “The public, if they want to come, they are more than welcome. They can proceed as they need to if they feel they need masks or no masks. We’re leaving it up to everybody to figure out how they want to enter our facility if they want to come.”
Kuhr said one of his concerns is that businesses that push to reopen despite the guidance could spur similar businesses to likewise open early.
“When people look for loopholes then like-businesses will also feel like they need to be part of that as well,” Kuhr said. “Nobody knows if we allowed Bananas to open or not. I think the assumption is, ‘Oh they must have talked to the health department. They must be allowed to be open.’ ”
Get Air at the Silo is another business offering an indoor attraction that chose to reopen this week. Manager Jantzen Fenn said the business is following guidelines in place for gyms — limiting capacity to 30%, sanitizing equipment regularly and asking employees and guests to wear masks. It has also closed harder to clean attractions like its foam pits.
“What’s nice about our park is 30% of our fire code gets us roughly around one jumper per trampoline,” Fenn said. “So our customers can still enjoy the park and actually enjoy it more because there are less people here.”
Fenn said they had talked to the county prior to reopening. The county currently runs a hotline for questions about COVID-19 restrictions (970-683-2300) and Kuhr said Get Air talked to an employee there prior to the county being granted a waiver from the state.
“If you look at the definition of a gym, we’ve been under that definition,” Get Air Co-manager Joe White said. “So they shut us down because we’re a gym. They can’t therefore say we can’t open up because we’re not a gym all of a sudden.”
Kuhr acknowledged there were gray areas within the current guidelines and that the county would work with those businesses to ensure they open safely. However, he noted the risks of opening any facility.
“All of the outbreaks we’re dealing with, they happen in facilities,” Kuhr said. “It could happen in a nursing home facility. It could happen in any sort of facility where people come together and touch common surfaces.”
Kuhr also cautioned that while young people may show fewer symptoms of COVID-19, they contract the virus at the same rate as the rest of the population and spread it the same.
The coronavirus is still in the community, Kuhr said, and as more is reopened businesses and the public need to keep that in mind.
“This virus is still here because there is nothing in place to stop it,” Kuhr said. “There’s no vaccine, it hasn’t run its course through the community, we don’t have herd immunity to this thing at all. So far we’ve been fortunate.”