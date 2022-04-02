With the only pain clinic on the Western Slope that prescribes narcotics for chronic pain set to close April 8, many of its patients are scrambling to find alternatives for care.
William James, the president of DECA Health, the owner of Colorado Injury & Pain Specialists, said that he’s been working with other local pain clinics to transition patients’ care. Among those James has been collaborating with is Kenneth Lewis, MD, the CEO and president of Western Rockies Interventional Pain Specialists in Fruita, who has been treating chronic pain patients in the Grand Valley since 2004. The pain clinic is affiliated with Family Health West, as its procedures are done at the hospital.
However, patients switching over to Lewis’ care will lose access to narcotic treatment in favor of alternatives that he feels can be similarly effective — if not more so. Lewis told The Daily Sentinel that the primary focus at his clinic is identifying the source of chronic pain and implementing procedures afforded by modern technology in lieu of prescriptions to heavy medication.
“Most people in the medical field now understand that it’s a complete disaster to continue to manage them with only narcotics,” Lewis said. “Your body builds new receptors on the narcotic pain-affected cells, and after a while, the narcotics don’t do much, so you increase the dosage and increase it again.”
Lewis said that Western Rockies Interventional Pain Specialists offers non-invasive needle-based procedures that can significantly decrease — and sometimes eliminate entirely — chronic pain.
A proper diagnosis can make all the difference in the world for someone suffering daily pain, Lewis said.
“I’ve had patients who have been sent to me where the diagnosis was assumed to be chronic lower-spine pain, only to find out that the pain is coming from their sacroiliac joints in their pelvis, which is difficult to diagnose,” he said. “It requires a very specific X-ray-proven exam, but then, we have a number of procedures that can, with just needles, turn that pain off for years at a time.”
Among the “dozens” of procedures Lewis described that can identify sources of pain and potentially provide long-term relief are sacroiliac joint fusions, intracept procedures and radiofrequency ablasion neurotomies.
“The advancements in the 18 years I’ve been doing this have just been profound,” Lewis said.
“The key here is that if a patient has chronic pain and they’re on narcotics, the gold standard of treatment of choice now is to try as much as possible to identify the actual specific pain generator and attempt as much as possible to turn that generator off vs. giving someone escalating doses of narcotics, which have been routinely involved in ruining people’s lives,” Lewis said.
Lewis said some patients may not be aware of all the options they have, and to help with that, he’s been working with insurance providers and primary care doctors — specifically citing Rocky Mountain Health Plans— to get an idea of what chronic pain sufferers might need, and what other options they might have.
America’s ongoing opioid crisis is why pain clinics outside of CIPS have chosen not to prescribe narcotics for people suffering from chronic pain, and why Lewis is adamant that narcotics are not the way forward for the majority of those people.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 75,673 deaths from opioids in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021. By comparison, 58,220 Americans died during the entirety of the Vietnam War.
“The answer here is not to find some more doctors who can simply give these patients narcotics again,” Lewis said. “It’s to find a more sound gold standard scientific process to find and turn off their actual pain generators and we do that.”
Mike Kansgen can attest to the effectiveness of a non-invasive procedure providing relief. He was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammtory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a condition that causes severe pain as the myelin sheath surrounding nerve fibers is damaged and eventually ceases to provide nerve protection, about 14 years ago.
For about 11 years, he relied on powerful pain medications to help with the constant pain in his lower legs and hands.
Finally, in 2019, he made the “life-changing” decision to opt for a more in-depth examination of his condition. He received a spinal cord stimulator that provides electric stimulation to the spine, preventing his body from recognizing the constant pain and replacing that pain with a “buzzing sensation.”
“After I recovered from that procedure, I was able to remove the powerful pain medications from my life nearly completely,” Kansgen said. “Over time, I gained my life back and I was able to function without the constant haze of medication. Currently, I have a prescription for a much less dangerous pain medication with nearly no side effects, and while my pain is not gone completely, the spinal cord stimulator reduced the pain so much that I could function and enjoy life again.
“I hope a solution like this can help other people be freed from heavy pain medication and just as importantly from constant pain.”
Grand Junction’s Jerry Brabec suffered from “extremely painful” back pain, which his back surgeon examined and could not recommend any surgeries to help. Brabec then turned to Lewis, who recommended a procedure that he referred to as a “nerve burn.”
“This was such a relief on my back,” Brabec said. “He also did a new procedure that was a ‘pelvic fuse’ which relieved my leg pain. I can’t begin to describe how much better I felt... I can walk again freely without the pain I experienced before.”
Even one of the physical therapists in the Grand Valley knows first-hand how effective Lewis’ treatment can be.
Ellen Mead has had a pain management practice for 30 years, including 24 in Grand Junction. She was hired to be a member of a group of medical professionals who were doing research and development of education on pain attended by numerous disciplines. That group was able to educate patients and physicians about the latest treatment for pain issues with the goal to finding effective opportunities to help people with pain issues.
“I met Dr. Lewis and was able to learn about the interventional medicine and how injections, physical exams, education and the advancement of injections help to identify specifically what pain generators were at work to cause people to seek treatment,” Mead said. “It seemed that we needed to get the education out to patients so they understood that narcotic medication is absolutely not the best treatment for pain and can add to patients’ problems with their pain. Dr. Lewis became my go-to as he has been an amazing physician with knowledge of many procedures that are often permanent solutions to a pain problem.”
Lewis truly became her go-to a little over a month ago when she had her own pain issue and wanted to avoid medication and surgery. After Lewis and Physician Ellen Price diagnosed her pain as a lower-back issue, an injection and acupuncture provided immediate and significant relief.
“I can walk my dog,” Mead exclaimed. “Please know that pain changes your life when you’re not able to function properly, and I didn’t want to be on medication that was temporary in relief and risky for my health. I thank God that there are opportunities for successful relief and for physicians like Dr. Lewis that have jumped in the deep end to learn techniques for low back, neck, shoulders, hips that can be what people may miss if they don’t know this high level of care is available.”
The biggest challenge facing Western Rockies Interventional Pain Specialists and other pain clinics that take over the care of CIPS patients on narcotics prescriptions will be finding these patients a smooth path forward while deemphasizing narcotics for the patients for whom that’s a possibility.