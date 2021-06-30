The culmination of Montrose resident Bill Babbel’s yearslong effort to get a new flagpole installed on U.S. Highway 50 was marked by a dedication ceremony Tuesday, though Babbel wasn’t feeling in the celebratory mood of others in attendance.
For Babbel, the flag’s location and the message of an accompanying plaque fell far short of what he wanted to see when he set out on the project, thanks to what he views as bureaucratic obstacles thrown up by the Bureau of Land Management.
But Robbie LeValley, the county administrator for Delta County, which helped Babbel in bringing the flagpole project to fruition, hopes a time will come when the flag puts a smile on his face.
“I certainly want to thank him for all of his time and his dedication to this project. It’s amazing what he has been able to do and has done. I want to thank him and recognize all his work,” LeValley said.
NOT SATISFIED
Although Babbel attended the ceremony, he voiced his disappointment in an interview afterward.
“There’s a flag out there, there’s a flagpole and the flag for people to see going down the highway but it has nothing to do with the original intent” he had in undertaking the project, he said.
Babbel is an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, and has given away or installed flags or poles hundreds of times. He had set out to address what he considers the inadequate flagpole now in place at the site of the popular “Christmas tree” blue spruce planted years ago on the west side of the highway inside the Delta County line between Grand Junction and Delta. His solution was to install a taller flagpole there that could be illuminated at night with a solar-powered lighting system, with bulbs too high for vandals to reach and steal.
But the tree and the flagpole are about 70 feet inside what is now the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, and the BLM has said that getting approval for the flagpole project would have required amending the area’s resource management plan, a protracted and potentially costly process. It says the existing flagpole there was erected without a permit, and the BLM intends to remove it.
So the BLM offered Babbel a right-of-way across the highway for his flagpole. He reluctantly accepted it even though it wasn’t as close to the iconic spruce tree, and despite what he said is a lack of parking.
Then came the question of what language a plaque would include at the flagpole site. The plaque honors members of the military, veterans and first responders, but Babbel also wanted it to recognize those who have taken care of the “Christmas tree” and existing flag site over the years. But the BLM didn’t agree to that language, which Babbel said defeated the purpose of his project because recognizing those caretakers was his goal all along.
Instead, the new flagpole “is on the wrong side of the road, there’s no parking, the plaque doesn’t say anything about the tree or the people (who have cared for it) or anything,” he said.
Delta County officials got involved in the project by agreeing to hold the right-of-way permit.
“I didn’t see any problem with the wording that originally was submitted” to the BLM for the plaque, said Delta County Commissioner Mike Lane.
BLM spokesperson Shawn Reinhardt wasn’t immediately able to speak to the reasons the agency took issue with the plaque language sought by Babbel, but voiced admiration about Babbel’s efforts to erect the new flagpole.
“It was certainly an undertaking — a couple of years. It’s impressive,” Reinhardt said.
THORNY ISSUE
LeValley, who worked as an intermediary between Babbel and the BLM on the plaque language, said her understanding was that the BLM hesitated because of the national conservation area issue, because the Christmas tree isn’t native to the area and because of the presence of an existing flagpole in that area.
She said lengthy conversations occurred on the plaque wording. “I was trying to get language everyone would agree to so we could move forward,” she said.
Lane said the ideal location for the new flagpole would have been on the west side of the highway, by the tree.
“Mr. Babbel fought that battle long and hard for the last four years,” Lane said.
Babbel said of his project, “It started out with a purpose and I failed. That purpose never happened. The thing about recognizing the people and that tree, that was the whole purpose.”
But Lane feels that Babbel and the county made the best of things and Lane is happy with how the project turned out. He was heartened by Tuesday’s ceremony, seeing the flag stretch out in the wind and hearing the honks of people in passing cars.
“I think (the ceremony) went real good and it’s a nice location,” Lane said.
The county also has had multiple people step up to offer to pay the annual $260 rental fee the county must pay the BLM for the right-of-way permit. One contributor agreed to pay the first 10 years of the fee.
LeValley said, “I’m happy that Mr. Babbel was able to put his flag up in a very visible location that means a lot to a significant number of individuals who travel that road and who have taken care of that Christmas tree and the flag in the past.”